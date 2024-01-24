Tingling, muscle weakness, brain fog and difficulty concentrating. A very small group of Dutch people suffer from long-covid-like complaints and suspect the corona vaccine. It cannot be proven whether vaccinations are the cause of the complaints, but now there is a report that recognizes the existence of this group. Will their reports be heard after all?

Guest: Freek Schravezande Presentation: Floor Boon Editorial: Suzan Yücel & Ruben Pest Edit: JP Geersing Photo: David van Dam