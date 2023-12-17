Since we are registered as employed workers, monthly we begin to pay 0.1% by the worker and 0.2% by the company of our gross salary to the Salary Guarantee Fund (Fogasa), an affiliated body. to the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy which, if necessary, would guarantee the collection of both our salaries and any compensation for dismissal or termination of the employment relationship that we may have pending payment if the company declares insolvent or enters into bankruptcy. of creditors. However, this guarantee does not apply in all cases and is always limited, so it may not cover the total debt.

With respect to salaries, Fogasa covers the economic benefits of workers, whether in money or in kind, which are part of the remuneration for our labor services. «Therefore, they include extraordinary payments and processing salaries – those that have not been received from the date of dismissal until the judicial resolution that declares this null or inadmissible in the event of reinstatement – ​​but not any type of compensation such as bonuses for travel, per diems, clothing…», clarifies Juan Manuel Ortiz Pedregosa, member of the board of directors of the National Association of Labor Lawyers (Asnala) and partner of the Iurislaw Consultores Jurídicos firm.

With respect to compensation, it must be clarified that we would always talk about those related to non-payment of wages, so it only covers those that may correspond to us if our departure from the company is due to an unfair dismissal, the termination of the employment relationship or a substantial modification of working conditions. Furthermore, it is important to emphasize that Fogasa does not pay for extrajudicial agreements or administrative conciliations agreed upon in the Mediation, Arbitration and Conciliation Service (SMAC), even though going through it may be a claim procedure. “Unless there is an absolute guarantee that we are going to collect, no labor lawyer closes a conciliation because by doing so Fogasa leaves you outside of its protection,” warns Ortiz Pedregosa.

Fogasa does not cover the entire debt that the company may have contracted with the worker. Your responsibility is subject to limits. «To begin with, if we talk about salaries, it covers a maximum of the equivalent of 120 days of salary based on a second limit; “It only pays up to double the interprofessional minimum in force at the time of accrual,” explains the expert. Right now, the SMI is 41.92 euros per day – with proration of extras – so the highest amount we could receive for unpaid payroll would be 10,060.80 euros. In part-time contracts, the limits are reduced proportionally according to the working day of the worker.

In the case of compensation, double the SMI is still taken as a reference but the 120 days are increased to 365, which increases the maximum that we would receive to 30,601.60 euros. However, without ever exceeding these thresholds, the exact amount varies depending on some circumstances, such as the type of contract, the type of dismissal or our professional work. «If we are compensated for a null or unfair dismissal, we will be paid 30 days per year of work with a maximum of twelve monthly payments, while if it is due to the modification of our working conditions it would be 20 days per year with a limit of nine months. . In cases of objective or collective dismissal, it covers 20 days per year with a maximum of twelve monthly payments, and for the termination of a temporary contract we are compensated with twelve days per year also with twelve monthly payments as a limit. Finally, if we work in domestic service, the limit will be twelve days with a maximum of six monthly payments,” explains Ortiz Pedregosa.

Whatever the origin of the debt, we must understand that to go to Fogasa it is not enough for the company to owe us money. It also needs to be declared insolvent or enter into bankruptcy proceedings. «It is necessary to judicially claim this debt and ensure that the non-payments are recognized in the procedure – either because the Court determines that the company is insolvent or because the firm has recognized it in the conciliation act – or that the company enters into a bankruptcy and the designated administrator certifies the debt,” clarifies the labor lawyer.

If what is being claimed is a salary, the worker must present the conciliation slip. Whether the company does not recognize the debt before the mediation service or if it recognizes it but does not pay it, the claim will have to continue in the Social Court, where if there are no assets to seize, business insolvency will be declared, and therefore Therefore, a claim can be initiated against Fogasa. If we talk about compensation, we must go directly to court and present the corresponding claim. Once the judge, in the case of insolvency, or the administrator if there is bankruptcy, figures the debt, we will have one year to initiate the claim before Fogasa. Once formalized, we should have a response in three months (if there is no response it is considered approved) and if we are not satisfied with the resolution we will have two more months to complain.