It is true that multiple advertising campaigns encourage the use of chemical peels as a protective measure against skin cancer. Their claim is that the activation of a protein (p53) acts as a tumor suppressor. But beware: it is very important to note that this claim is misleading and not supported by scientific evidence.

Large investments by laboratories and research teams (according to CB Insights, in 2023 the cosmetic industry will generate 800,000 million dollars) have allowed the development of formulations that measurably improve hydration, elasticity, and in general, the condition of the skin. But it must be clear that beauty products are not drugs. This distinction is important, particularly if oncological concepts are included as in the case of chemical peels you are asking us about. The legislation of cosmetic products focuses fundamentally on safety aspects in healthy skin and its annexes. Medications, however, are aimed at preventing, alleviating or eradicating pathologies, and for this reason they must also demonstrate their efficacy. When it comes to cancer, drugs have to pass strict clinical studies in a statistically significant number of patients to demonstrate not only safety, but also competitive advantages over other treatments. These clinical trials are invariably supported by scientific publications.

A cosmetic product or procedure advertised to prevent the development of tumors would cross several red lines, therefore, if it can induce harm, it is not clinically validated and does not have a solid scientific basis. And here we return to the starting point: the body peel and the antitumor suppressor protein p53. To understand the interconnection between the two, we have to review the structure of the skin.

The superficial area of ​​the skin (epidermis) is mainly made up of keratinocytes that form a corneal structure that waterproofs us and protects against external pathogens. However, due to being exposed to the sun, the epidermis has also been described as a “minefield for mutations”, since it contains 18 to 32% of cells with alterations that can give rise to tumors (largely due to inactivation of p53). Fortunately, the body has several defense mechanisms. On the one hand, the renewal of the skin by eliminating the superficial layers, and on the other, an active blockade of pre-tumor cells. In addition, keratinocytes are able to activate melanocytes, other cells in the basal layer of the epidermis that trigger tanning responses and prevent further mutations. In any case, these mechanisms are not infallible, and tumors derived from keratinocytes (more than 1 million cases per year), and from melanocytes (about 300,000 annually) develop. The latter, melanomas, are clinically very worrying, due to their aggressiveness and potential to give rise to metastasis.

A small (sometimes lowercase) print with vague and unverifiable values ​​is not acceptable in such clinically serious concepts as cancer prevention

Peels have been associated with protection against skin cancer (keratinocytes) due to their exfoliating ability. There are different compositions of these agents, but those available to the consumer (typically glycocholic or salicylic acid), called “soft” act on the most superficial layers of the epidermis. These procedures can effectively improve the appearance of the skin, and are used in the treatment of actinic keratoses, acne, melasma or hyperpigmentation. What then is your problem? First, they do not eliminate cells or malignant lesions in the basal layers of the epidermis, and even less so in the dermis / epidermis interface where melanoma precursors are located. Second, peels sensitize the skin and could be harmful if used to protect against UV radiation. In fact, a standard recommendation is to avoid sun exposure to prevent pigment pathologies. Third, mutations in skin cells often inactivate p53 so that it cannot be chemically rescued to prevent cancer. Fourth, even if activated, p53 is very unstable and its accumulation disappears within hours. And fifth, additional scientific data, studies in mouse models or in human skin (since 2003), have shown that p53 either does not change its expression or is inhibited by different chemical peels in skin with sun damage. In any case, these studies on human skin focused on benign lesions (actinic keratoses) and there is no published evidence of the effect of chemical peel and p53 in the prevention of basal or spinous carcinomas, or in cutaneous melanomas.

Despite all this, we can still find multiple companies and websites advertising an alleged protective effect of chemical peels on skin cancer with the scientific label of p53. These ads are even endorsed by specialists and a leading dermatology academy. From the Spanish Association for Cancer Research (ASEICA) we propose corrective actions at least at two levels: pharmaceutical companies or laboratories must include rigorous scientific publications with sufficient statistical value to support their claims, and that these are quantitative. A small (sometimes lowercase) print with vague and unverifiable values ​​is not acceptable in such clinically serious concepts as cancer prevention. And in addition, dermatology specialists, agencies, associations and academies should review the literature, particularly in relation to health and cancer aspects, in which they endorse products or procedures of pharmaceutical companies. And in the case to which your question refers, that of chemical peels, they must remove their seal and inform consumers accordingly. It is also critical that these experts clearly indicate conflicts of interest to which they may be subject.

