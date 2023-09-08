Legal advice

I took a loan from a bank, when I was at the head of my job, where 50% of my salary was deducted, in installments, then I finally retired, and according to the applicable regulations, the deduction will be 30% of the retiree’s salary, and the bank agreed to reschedule the remaining amount, but with Increasing the interest rate from the original rate of the loan, and I objected to this matter, especially since I am not asking for a new loan, but rather a schedule for the remainder and a change in the deduction rate.

What is the legal procedure in such a case?

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

The questioner may request the appointment of banking expertise through a lawyer to determine the value of the stalker, after which a lawsuit will be filed to oblige the bank to schedule on the basis of this stalker.

A lawyer can be appointed to present a dispute assigning expertise, and the court appoints the bank expert to calculate the value of the indebtedness due on him, and according to the expert’s report, a lawsuit is filed to oblige the bank to reschedule on the basis of that indebtedness that the expert concludes.

The lawsuit shall be filed in the emirate in which the bank’s head office or the branch in which the loan agreement was signed is located.

