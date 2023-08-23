Legal advice

Is it permissible for the bank to legally seize or take the end of service remuneration?

….. And what are the cases in which this is permissible?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

The law permits seizure of a certain percentage of the salary, and therefore any other dues other than the salary that are seized is permissible, including the end-of-service gratuity amount, which may be seized whether it is deposited or not, by seizing the debtor’s property with others.

