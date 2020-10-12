The resistance to the regulations, which are difficult to understand for many citizens, could lead to a revision of the ban on accommodation for travelers from domestic risk areas. Several state governments, including Berlin, insist on changes ahead of the switching conference with Angela Merkel (CDU) on Wednesday.

Even in Brandenburg, support for a hard line is crumbling. What they all have in common is the fear of a loss of acceptance in the population and complaints from restaurateurs and Hotels worried about autumn business.

For Brandenburg, a uniform national line as possible has been decisive in the entire corona crisis management. During the Kenya government led by SPD Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke to the outside world has not yet moved away from bans on accommodation, stressed SPD parliamentary group leader Erik Stohn on Monday: “In my opinion, a ban on accommodation is not targeted.”

If infections arise primarily at private parties or through outbreaks in hospitals, then visiting rules in the facilities should be more effective than a ban on overnight stays for vacationing families. “Private celebrations should be limited in the number of guests, as Brandenburg has already decided.”

In the end, the countries decide

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert emphasized that Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) would listen to all sides at the federal-state consultations. But these are state regulations. It is crucial that in the regions with high levels of new infections attempts are made with all consistency to reduce the numbers there again.

Many families from regions with high corona numbers hope to be able to travel in the second week of autumn vacation. The President of the German Association of Cities, Leipzig’s Lord Mayor Burkhard Jung, told the Funke-Medien newspapers that the regulation was “not well thought out, it will have to be addressed again”.

The ban on lodging also applies to Berliners in the Spreewald. Photo: Patrick Pleul / dpa

A majority of the federal and state governments had decided that citizens from places with more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days when traveling within Germany may only be accommodated if they can present a negative corona test no longer than 48 hours. This now applies to regions with a total of over 13 million inhabitants.

In Berlin, however, even people with symptoms hardly ever get tests. Nationwide, around 232,000 tests are currently carried out a day. The frustration with the restrictions could ultimately reduce the acceptance of the other measures as well. The hotel and restaurant association (Dehoga) points out that there are good hygiene concepts, travelers have little contact with one another and that there are no noteworthy outbreaks in the hotel industry.

1,300 soldiers provide administrative assistance

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense announced that 1,300 soldiers were deployed in administrative assistance. They are supposed to support the local health authorities in tracking the contacts of infected people in order to break the chains of infection. The Bundeswehr can provide up to around 15,000 helpers.

Government spokesman Seibert spoke of a “sometimes dramatic increase in new cases of infection”. The priority is that the economy continues and that daycare centers and schools remain open. It is considered completely open whether uniform travel rules can be found on Wednesday or whether only other federal states will waive the bans on accommodation.