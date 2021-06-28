Technology has laws of operation in its interaction with human beings. Its more Promethean law establishes that these sensory and cognitively expand our faculties, but it adds a Faustian cost, since there is another negative law that warns us that each technology will probably atrophy as many other abilities. To explain it better, let’s look at what would benefit and harm us to stop being a motorist thanks to a technology that replaces us in the task.

The first vehicle to be recognized as a self-driving model was designed at the Stanford University Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in 1961. Its objective was to facilitate the movements of the first astronauts to reach the moon. That project was never adopted.

During the 1980s, the efforts to achieve viable prototypes by the Robotics Institute of Carnegie Mellon University in the USA, the Tsukuba Mechanical Engineering Laboratory in Japan, and the automotive giant Daimler in Germany were highlighted through his Prometheus program. All of them experimented with the integration of video cameras, geolocation systems and the use of lasers to identify obstacles and calculate the corrections to guarantee the safety of passengers on each journey. However, in the genealogy of the advances of this technology, the turning point was represented by the mythical DARPA (Defense Advanced Reserach Projects Agency).

Thus, at the beginning of the year 2000, the US Department of Defense assumed the mandate to promote the autonomous car as part of the objectives to improve national security. After the 9/11 attacks, the project became a priority. The result culminated in planning the DARPA Grand Challenge for 2004, an open innovation initiative in which any entrepreneur could present their autonomous vehicles and compete in a real race that had to complete a route between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The prize for the winner was set at a million dollars and an investment contract to develop it on an industrial scale. The participants had almost three years to research and build their smart machines. Of that program, which had several editions, the most decisive thing was not the immediate result (since the models that were presented were full of dysfunctions, with hardly any hint that a robust standard could be quickly reached), but the fact that It enabled the creation of a pool of engineers and software developers who were sickly committed to the challenge and who ended up marking the probabilities of the product’s evolution over the next fifteen years.

In the past five years, competitiveness has not only not declined, but has accelerated. A pioneer like Sebastian Thrun launched a course on Udacity (online training platform for technologists) to attract thousands of young people and turn them into the new generation of autonomous driving engineers. Alphabet affiliate Waymo has become another disruptive new player since 2016, recently starring in a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Uber, accusing it of having bought trade secrets about its discoveries provided by one of its most talented ex-engineers, Anthony Levandowski. The lawsuit was shelved after both companies reached a confidential agreement. And we know that Elon Musk, between rocket and rocket, entertains himself by drilling the subsoil of California to test autonomous transport of goods through high-speed tunnels.

In 2021, the autonomous car is still not a reality capable of replacing either the human being or the utility industry, but the stakes are favorable for it to become one by the end of this decade, with global manufacturers such as General Motors and Toyota in between. the best positioned to land on a large scale in the market. Of course, being subject to both speed limit restrictions and areas specially enabled for this type of vehicle. Automations still have to deal with too many unforeseen events for possible navigation errors to be acceptable (which, at least statistically, are less important than human errors while driving a vehicle), so in the first phase of implementation the Prudence will limit navigation to short and restricted routes.

After this abbreviated history on the state of the question, what would be the purpose that motivates the development of this technology and what social utility could it provide? In the world, approximately one and a half million people die from traffic accidents each year (it is the leading cause of death among those under 30 years of age); additionally, between twenty and fifty million suffer non-fatal injuries, of which a third are affected with long-term disabilities. It is clear that the primary objective is to reduce the risks associated with human driving, but also to allow people with severe physical limitations to access comprehensive mobility that they are currently deprived of or dependent on third parties.

It is true that, in parallel, at the time of its technical maturity, a cycle of reconversion will necessarily begin within the value chain of the sector, unleashing the obsolescence of a certain workforce (both within factories and among drivers professionals and carriers) as well as the creation of different jobs (mostly programmers specialized in Artificial Intelligence), a recurring historical scenario in the face of any arrow of innovation that produces disruption. Saving lives and consolidating a new market thus become two sides of the same coin.

However, there would be a pending issue that, in general, does not always arouse our curiosity when new technologies emerge with the aspiration of transforming society: what could be their impact on our brain and intelligence?

To venture into a plausible answer, I propose a trip to our cells spatial and the cerebral hippocampus. Our species is blessed with an internal browser that is immeasurably more sophisticated than any artificial intelligence. At the level of physiology, John O’Keefe, Edvard Moser and May-Britt Moser (2014 Nobel Laureates) discovered at the beginning of this century not only the network cells that make up the raw material of our neural navigation or positioning system. It is the way the mind designs our cognitive maps. The conclusion is that, in addition to processing and memorizing purely spatial aspects, thanks to these cells we store information about the experiences we obtain on each of our routes.

At the level of neuropsychology, it has been found that finding a way through a terrain that is completely unknown to us implies that people follow one of two strategies: (i) relate the objects of the environment based on your own position in space – egocentric approach – or (ii) analyze the topographic characteristics of the landscape and how these are related to each other to elucidate where one is – spatial focus -. The egocentric approach is like following a sequence of instructions: how many streets will I pass before reaching the detour? Should I turn left or right when I arrive? The spatial approach, on the other hand, activates a “bird’s eye view” to fly over the situation: where is my house in relation to this environment? Should I go south or west? When you find yourself in egocentric mode you are being intuitive (imitating patterns that are familiar to you), while in space mode you are being dialectical (creating your general map of the world).

Recognizing yourself as an “expert” navigator would mean that you can find the right path within an area that you have never been to before thanks to the fact that you maintain a sense of direction which, in turn, is the result of your abstraction capacity to represent in your imagination where you are in relation to the whole of the planet. Your spatial strategy would be benefiting from a hippocampus in perfect condition and well trained.

Another fascinating ingredient in our navigation system has been identified by neurologist Daniela Schiller. In his experiments, he has been able to associate the possession of advanced spatial intelligence with the ability to establish useful social relationships to survive or achieve goals, that is, the ground zero of the hippocampus (the subiculum) is an almost infallible detector of the power of influence of the people with whom we interact and the adaptive value of sharing private information with them. Thus, having a fully developed spatial hippocampus improves our resilience and, in contrast, having it underused increases our risk of falling into depression or suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome. We could summarize that atrophying or inhibiting our ability to orient ourselves and cognitively perceive the space through which we pass daily makes us fragile: we are exposed to feeling lost in unexpected situations or for which we are not prepared.

Returning to our case, what the pure practice of driving a vehicle offers to our cognitive evolution transcends the phenomenon of becoming a pilot with the ability to go at high speed, and has little to do with not despairing with the demonic morning traffic jams. It would be necessary to demonstrate to what extent it helps us to exercise the potential of our hippocampus. In my case, I take advantage of driving while thinking about solving problems that I have gone through. By magic, in the middle of a banal journey, a new thread comes to me to pull, and the obstacle loses the appearance of insurmountable. But this same advantage could be extrapolated to other activities such as calligraphy, drawing, music, chess and other sports in which our spatial intelligence has proven to be a decisive asset.

The postmodern philosophy of accelerationism postulates that our best asset in transforming the destiny of the human species is to stop repressing technological potential and push it to its ultimate consequences. But this dynamic demands that we be responsible to route it to the right ends. Our pending issue continues to be that of establishing a resistant harmony between intentions and results. The practical question pending a credible prediction is whether saving energy while driving, in addition to not causing a decline in our navigation skills, will allow us to use this plus on other tasks of social utility that facilitate the next evolutionary leap in the cognition of our brain.

Alberto Gonzalez Pascual He is director of transformation, development and talent in the human resources area of ​​PRISA.

