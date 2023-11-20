Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

A new party achieves top results ahead of the Dutch elections. This is also due to founder Pieter Omtzigt – behind whom there is a big question mark.

The Hague – On Wednesday (November 22nd) the Netherlands will elect a new parliament. After the breakup of Mark Rutte’s four-party coalition, who is not running again, the country is facing a new beginning. A party that has just been founded could win the election.

Traditionally, the largest party in parliament in terms of seats also provides the prime minister. But does the man who is at the top in the polls actually want to govern?

Favorite in the Netherlands election could surprise everyone: no intentions to govern?

Pieter Omtzigt, who according to polls could win the race against Dilan Yeşilgöz from the conservative-liberal VVD, has not yet decided shortly before the election whether he really wants to become prime minister – or whether he would like to hand over the responsibility in the event of an election victory to a party colleague or party -colleague gives.

Omtzigt, who is extremely popular in the Netherlands, only founded his party “Nieuwe Sociaal Contract” (NSC; “New Social Contract”) in August, three months before the new elections. But he has been sitting in parliament in The Hague for 20 years – the first 18 years of which in the Christian Democratic Appèl (CDA), which co-governed for many years. Omtzigt recently claimed: “For me it’s about the content, not about the power.”

Pieter Omtzigt, leading candidate of the “New Social Contract”, during a TV debate on the Dutch election: Does he even want to govern? © Jeroen Jumelet/Imago

Omtzigt brings experience with him – but also the will to govern? “I have seen what The Hague can do to politicians,” quoted Politico the 49 year old. The political business can “consume” a person’s entire time. He also has a responsibility at home in his private environment.

Omtzigt is known in the Netherlands as “Anti-Rutte”.

Omtzigt said loudly Politico, he doubts whether he, as a father of four who lives 200 kilometers from The Hague in Enschede, can also hold the office of Prime Minister. After a burnout a few years ago, the question arose as to whether he was even fit for the office. “I learned from it and changed some things,” he replied. Because he is increasingly devoting himself to his leisure activities, he has stayed away from some debates during the election campaign.

Omtzigt’s reluctance is apparently anything but normal: “It is very unusual for the largest party in the election campaign not to say who the next prime minister might be if they win,” said Sarah de Lange, a politics professor at the University of Amsterdam, Politico.

The conservative himself says he is completely surprised by the success of his young party. “I’m not a messiah, but I think I offer realistic policies,” he is quoted as saying. With statements like these, Omtzigt seems to be popular with voters.

De Lange explained PoliticoWhat could be the reason for this: “Under the leadership of Mark Rutte, a culture has developed in which there is little transparency in the cabinet and mistakes have hardly any consequences.” Accordingly, trust in The Hague is at a ten-year low . According to de Lange, Omtzigt is considered the “anti-Rutte” – trustworthy and persistent.

Pieter Omtzigt “doesn’t offend anyone”

“Omtzigt is a phenomenon,” said Sheila Sitalsing, the newspaper’s political commentator De Volkskrant. “He is boring, colorless, a kind of anti-hero.” Voters would see him as “a kind of savior,” she added. Some people already call him “Saint Pieter.”

“For the first time in over 20 years, the established power in The Hague is being challenged from the center,” says Sitalsing. And not from a dazzling right-wing populist, as there have been many in recent years. But from an economist who knows the tax laws inside out. “Omtzigt is socially acceptable because he remains decent,” says Kanne. He doesn’t have any radical positions. “He’s not racist and doesn’t offend anyone.”

Omtzigt advocates, for example, higher taxes for the rich, a higher minimum wage and stronger rights for workers. On issues such as migration and abortion, however, he is more right-wing. His election promises include a reform of the electoral law including the introduction of constituencies, the creation of a constitutional court to take a closer look at politics, and the strengthening of parliament when it comes to issues at EU level.

Parliamentary election Who will govern the Netherlands?

The polls ahead of the Dutch election on Wednesday point to a neck-and-neck race between the VVD and the NSC. The center-left alliance of PvdA and GroenLinks will probably be in third place.

VVD 18 NSC 18 PvdA/GL 16 PVV 13 BBB 6 D66 5 Source: Politico Poll of Polls

Forming a government is likely to prove difficult again – the Dutch party landscape is extremely fragmented. Four parties are probably needed for a majority in the 150-seat Second Chamber, analyzed the German press agency.

The moderate Omtzigt and the right-wing liberal Dilan Yesilgöz could probably govern together and are looking for partners on the right side – the right-wing populist Geert Wilders (PVV), who has so far been excluded by almost all parties because of his incitement against Islam, is also theoretically an option. Omtzigt still has concerns – but the VVD is open to cooperation. (lrg/dpa)