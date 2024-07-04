For decades there has been talk that The United States is the land of opportunity and that migrants who are willing to work and make an effort will be able to fulfill their desire to have a good quality of life. However, the North American country has been transformed and now Many consider the famous American dream is no longer within reach.

Pew Research Center conducted a survey to find out What do Americans think about whether achieving the American dream is still possible? and discovered that the country is divided on this issue, as while some still believe in this opportunity, others say it is only a myth.

It is worth remembering that The American Dream is based on the idea that anyone can get ahead with hard work and determination.According to the survey, which was cited by CBS News, 53 percent believe that this still happensHowever, not only has the number of people who consider that possibility to be now beyond their reach grown, but The percentage of pessimism is higher among young people.

To reach these conclusions They interviewed 8,709 American adults. It should be noted that they did not take into account individual traits such as race, ethnicity, party affiliation or education.

The results highlighted that Older Americanswho generally have higher incomes, are the ones who believe that the American dream is still possible. In fact, 68 percent of those over 65 years old respondents expressed that opinion. On the other hand, Only four out of ten people under 50 believe that the American dream is within their reach.

Income also makes a difference. 64 percent of those who earn more money believe in the American dreamcompared with 39 percent of low-income earners. Among middle-income earners, the figure was 56 percent.

Having a good quality of life in the United States is no longer so easy. Photo:iStock Share

According to the results of the survey conducted by Pew Research Center, also There are people who consider that the American dream has never really existed. He 6 percent of Americans surveyed said that possibility was never within their reach.

Beyond the perception that Americans may have, an article from the media CBS News shared that an investigation carried out by Investopediaa site specialized in finance, which determined that The American dream costs around US$3,400,000 over a lifetimewhich means it would be out of reach for most people.