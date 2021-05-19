ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The latest RTL / ntv trend barometer for the federal election in 2021 says: Markus Söder (CSU) enjoys great sympathy in his native Bavaria, Armin Laschet (CDU), on the other hand, comes off worse in NRW.

Munich / Cologne – Markus Söder (CSU) or Armin Laschet (CDU)? That was the question within the Union before the decision to pro Laschet as the top candidate for the federal election in 2021.

In the coming months, the 60-year-old will fight politically with the 40-year-old Annalena Baerbock from the Greens for the chancellorship in Germany. But: Even in his home country, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia does not seem to have the broadest popular support.

Survey on the federal election 2021: Percentage in the survey: The green 26 percent of the vote CDU / CSU 24 percent SPD 15 percent FDP 11 percent AfD 10 percent The left 6 percent

Source: RTL / ntv trend barometer, as of May 19, 2021

Political survey by RTL-ntv: Great satisfaction with Markus Söder in Bavaria, bitter result for Armin Laschet in North Rhine-Westphalia

Specifically: According to the RTL / ntv trend barometer, 63 percent of NRW citizens are dissatisfied with Laschet as head of the state. Only 31 percent of those surveyed were satisfied with their work, according to a press release from the television station. The picture in the southeast of the republic, in Bavaria, is completely different: 69 percent of Bavarians are satisfied with the work of their Prime Minister Söder in the middle of the Corona crisis, 30 percent are dissatisfied.

Now the Free State is the absolute CSU home country, but: Söder had advertised himself as a candidate for chancellor – in vain. Will the Union start pondering again? Leading CDU politicians had declared that nothing would change on the K issue until the 2021 federal election on September 26th.

RTL / ntv trend barometer for the federal election: Armin Laschet continues behind Annalena Baerbock

But: According to the RTL / ntv trend barometer, Laschet does not do well among the parties’ chancellor candidates for the federal election – neither does Olaf Scholz from the SPD. If direct voting were possible, 30 percent of those surveyed would opt for Baerbock – and only 18 percent for Laschet. Even less, namely 13 percent, went to the former mayor of the Hanseatic City of Hamburg and current Vice-Chancellor Scholz.

But that’s not all of the bad survey news for the Laschet camp: According to the INSA opinion research institute, the Greens have overtaken the CDU in Schleswig-Holstein as well. In the northernmost federal state, Alliance 90 / The Greens comes to 27 percent, the CDU has lost eight percentage points compared to November 2020 and is now 25 percent.

If direct election would be possible in the Bundestag election: Voices for Federal Chancellor: Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) 30 percent Armin Laschet (CDU) 18 percent Olaf Scholz (SPD) 13 percent

Source: RTL / ntv trend barometer, as of May 19, 2021

Surveys ahead of the 2021 federal election: Greens overtake CDU in Schleswig-Holstein

Striking: Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) was one of Laschet’s most determined advocates in the Union’s power struggle. (pm)