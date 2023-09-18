Before being confined in the Qenqoro women’s prison, in Cusco, Fanny Hurtado—the 45-year-old woman who on September 4 was detained in a hospital with a newborn that was not hers—tried to move the Court: “I I let go because I wanted to be a mother like every woman. I was depressed because my father had just died. I didn’t want to hurt the baby. I saved him. I have sinned by loving a child,” she said.

Hurtado said that he was in the San Jerónimo market when a woman approached him and asked him to take care of a niece’s baby for three days. “He found out that I couldn’t have children from my landladies. [comerciantes] From the market. Sometimes I told them my things,” the woman told the judges. Hurtado also said that in the past she had visited assisted reproduction centers without success.

The woman denied during interrogations and hearings that she had paid for the baby. This Friday the 22nd, the child will be one month old under the protection of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations. In principle, the chats between Fanny Hurtado and a woman named Rosa Doris Huayhua show that there was a payment of 3,000 soles (811 dollars) for the child, and that a debt remained. “They told me it was the money for the legal adoption procedures,” said the woman.

He speaks in plural for the others involved: Rubén Mora and Lizet Zambrano, daughter of Rosa Doris, who appears as the great ringleader of this alleged network for the sale of children that operated near the Plaza Mayor of Cusco under the facade of an obstetric center. Both Mora and Zambrano were the recipients of the money deposits. Despite this, and the fact that Mora was arrested in flagrante delicto – he transported the false mother and the alleged saleswoman to the Manco Cápac hospital in his car – Judge Zulay Sánchez granted them temporary freedom through a formality: she said that the prosecution had been arbitrarily detained for not having a prior order.

Fanny Hurtado Altamirano holds a baby while being treated by hospital staff.

Rosa Doris Huayhua did not return to the hearing where a nine-month preventive detention against her was resolved and now no one knows where she is. Due to this ruling, the control office of the Judicial Branch of Cusco opened an investigation against the judge.

As for Lizet Blanca Zambrano, her whereabouts are also a mystery. Although she was not arrested in flagrante delicto, her connection is direct. Within the organization chart of the band, baptized as The imperials of San Jerónimo, she was in charge of attending to and certifying the birth of babies by presenting herself as a bachelor in obstetrics at the organization’s premises. Emiliana Huacasi, dean of the Cusco College of Obstetricians, clarified that the woman “was not a member nor was she authorized to practice.”

Lizet Zambrano is not the only daughter of Rosa Doris Huayhua who is involved. The newspaper Peru 21 has published a chat that involves Candy Gutiérrez Huayhua, who until now was not included in the case. “Candy, does that lady still want a doll?” the ringleader asked her daughter. “Yes I think so. “She told me yes it was safe,” she responded. Everything indicates that they were a family clan: mother and daughter were dedicated to recruiting surrogate mothers and the second daughter forged the documents. According to the investigations, they not only marketed babies but also fetuses. “Presumably they were used for payments to the land. Furthermore, if the babies had any flaws in their chats, it was assumed that they could put them to sleep. That is, kill them,” said Paulo Rivera Quispe, deputy prosecutor for Human Trafficking. In the obstetric center, closed for two weeks, an altar with incense and charcoal was found.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, 299 minors have disappeared in Cusco since January of this year. This figure could be a consequence of the criminal acts of The imperials of San Jerónimo. It could even shed light on the mysterious theft of two bodies in recent months: in July, a fetus was missing from the Antonio Lorena hospital morgue; In August, a grave containing the remains of an eight-month-old child was desecrated in the Sol de Oro cemetery, in the San Sebastián district. “There are more involved, including health personnel. It would not be the first baby that was taken to the hospital where Fanny Hurtado Altamirano was captured,” a police source told the Cusco newspaper. The prosecution estimates that about twenty children were trafficked.

A third child of Rosa Doris Huayhua has emerged in this story. This is Álvaro Zambrano Huayhua, non-commissioned officer of the National Police. When his mother was arrested, the police officer was absent from his base in the Puno region for four days. He “He has left irregularly, without the knowledge of his bosses. We are not going to cover up any of these acts,” declared police chief Enrique Felipe Monroy.

Members of the Cusco Superior Court of Justice escort Doris Rosa Huayhua. COURTESY

Meanwhile, the Human Trafficking Prosecutor’s Office continues to search for the biological mother of the newborn with whom this trafficking network was uncovered, as well as the women who were treated at this obstetric center, where births and abortions were attended.

