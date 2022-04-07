At 36 years old. Teófilo Gutiérrez continues to play at a very good level in Colombian soccer. At the end of last year he was key for Deportivo Cali to win its tenth star. It was his sixth title in the country, after winning two Leagues, two Colombian Cups and a Super League with Junior.

Teo was the figure of Cali in the team’s first victory in the 2022 edition of the Copa Libertadores: they beat Boca Juniors 2-0, one of the Barranquilla’s favorite victims, with an outstanding time at River Plate, the xeneizes’ archrival.

Although Teo is still fully active and physically has no problems, this Wednesday he left a strange message on social networks, in which he hints that he could retire soon.

The message in which Teo hints that he is going to retire

Gutiérrez posted on his Instagram account with his son, with a trophy in hand and the following text: “I think the time has come. I’ll pass you the ball, my son. I love you soccer, thank you very much.”

The publication, in less than an hour, already had more than 20,000 “likes”, and there were even a couple of messages from soccer players who played alongside him, such as the goalkeeper José Luis Chunga, today at Alianza Petrolera, or the defender Jorge Arias, currently in the Junior, in which they take the matter in a mocking tone.

Teo, who will turn 37 on May 17, was a World Cup player with Colombia in Brazil 2014. He went through Trabzonspor in Turkey; Racing, Lanús, River and Rosario Central, from Argentina; Cruz Azul, from Mexico, Sporting de Lisboa, from Portugal, and Barranquilla, Junior and Cali, in the local media.

