After that defeat in the semifinals against Nashville, the panorama of the Monterrey Soccer Club radically changed. With a squad full of youth players and regular substitutes, they lost 3-0 to the Philadelphia Union and returned to Mexico with the aim of remaining undefeated in the league tournament.
His rival? Blue Cross. A team that had not won for four months and had never won a league game at BBVA. It seemed to be a suitable rival for Monterrey, and yet the Máquina Celeste surprised with a very well worked match by Joaquin Moreno and they beat Rayados 2-1.
In this way, those led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz suffered their third consecutive defeat, and it was reflected in the reaction of the people, who booed them with just everything and the referee signaled the end of the match.
As is normal in a press conference after a loss, there is some tension between the reporters and the technical director. Especially when the approaches are direct and it is up to the coach to give a clear and forceful response that in a certain way reassures the fans and makes them understand that work is being done to reverse the situation.
On this occasion, the question was asked by Felipe Galindo, from Multimedios Deportes. Who covers the Rayados team day, afternoon and night. He asked him about the ups and downs of the team since he came to the bench, to which ‘Tano’ Ortíz replied, with a certain irony, that the reporter himself should explain to him what caused the malfunction of the Albiazul team.
Monterrey fans have spoken out against Fernando’s reaction: ‘Tano’ Ortíz, considering that these are not the ways to react to bad results. They even went so far as to describe his game as ‘trash’.
#Tano #Ortíz #attack #reporter
Leave a Reply