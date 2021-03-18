On March 14, several people participated in a demonstration on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Syrian conflict in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin (Germany). CLEMENS BILAN / EFE

Its population has been decimated. According to UNHCR, nearly six million Syrians have fled abroad. More than 400,000 have died in the fighting and bombing. Within its territory, 13 million are unprotected and almost three isolated in places of difficult access or besieged. Bashar Assad only controls 70% of the country. The rest is in the hands of the warring factions …