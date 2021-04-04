A team of scientists is calling for more research into how sunlight disrupts SARS-CoV-2, after realizing there is a stark contrast between the latest theories and experimental results.

Paolo Lozato Vigese, a mechanical engineer at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and colleagues noted that the virus had inactivated in experiments eight times faster than the latest theoretical model predicted.

“The theory assumes that the inactivation works by infecting UVB with the virus’s RNA, which leads to its destruction,” explains Lozato-Figues.

But the contradiction indicates that something more is happening than that, and discovering what is useful in managing the virus may be.

Ultraviolet light, or the ultraviolet part of the spectrum, is easily absorbed by specific DNA bases in DNA and RNA, which can cause them to bind in ways that are difficult to repair.

But not all UV light is the same. Longer ultraviolet light waves, called UVA, don’t have enough energy to cause problems. The mid-range UVB waves in sunlight are primarily responsible for killing microbes and putting our cells at risk of sun damage.

UVB rays have been shown to be effective against viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, even when they are still safely coated in human fluids.

But this type of ultraviolet radiation does not usually hit the Earth’s surface, thanks to the ozone layer.

“UVC is great for hospitals. But in other environments – for example, kitchens or subways – UV rays interact with particles to produce harmful ozone,” said co-presenter and toxicologist at Oregon State University, Julie McMurray.

And in July 2020, a pilot study tested the effects of UV light on SARS-CoV-2 in simulated saliva. They recorded that the virus was inactivated when exposed to simulated sunlight for a period of 10-20 minutes.

In the paper, the team concluded that “natural sunlight may be effective as a disinfectant for non-porous contaminated materials.”

Lozato Figues and his team compared these results to a theory of how sunlight could achieve this, which was published just a month later, and saw that the mathematics was not working.

This study found that SARS-CoV-2 was three times more sensitive to ultraviolet rays in sunlight than influenza A, with 90% of coronavirus particles inactivated after only half an hour of exposure to midday sun in the summer.

By comparison, infectious particles in winter light can remain intact for several days.

Environmental calculations by a separate team of researchers concluded that the virus’s RNA particles are directly photochemically damaged by light rays.

This is achieved most strongly with shorter wavelengths of light, such as UVC and UVB. Because UVC does not reach the Earth’s surface, they based the calculations of environmental light exposure on the UVB medium wave portion of the ultraviolet spectrum.

“The inhibition experimentally observed in simulated saliva is eight times faster than expected from theory. So, scientists don’t yet know what’s going on,” wrote Lozato Figues and colleagues.

The researchers believe that it is possible that instead of affecting the RNA directly, long-wave UV rays might interact with the molecules in the medium of the test (simulated saliva), in a way that speeds up the inactivation of the virus.

Something similar is observed in wastewater treatment – UVB rays interact with other materials to form particles that destroy viruses.

And if UVA can be harnessed to fight SARS-CoV-2, then inexpensive and energy-efficient wavelength light sources could be useful in augmenting air-purification systems with relatively low risks to human health.

“Our analysis indicates the need for additional experiments to separately test the effects of specific optical wavelengths and medium composition,” Losato Figues concludes.

With the ability of this virus to remain suspended in the air for long periods of time, the safest way to avoid it in countries where it is spreading is still social distancing and wearing masks where there is no distance. But it is good to know that sunlight can help us get outside during the warmer months.