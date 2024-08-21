It is natural to assume that stress contributes to the appearance of gray hair. Just look at the Presidents who left office with many more silver linings than when they took the oath.

According to the criteria of

But there are few studies on this subject. And while some have found associations between premature graying and stress, no research has proven the link.

“There’s still a lot we don’t know,” said Paradi Mirmirani, a dermatologist at Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center in California.

A 2020 study took the research further. In it, researchers stressed mice in various ways, inducing a “fight or flight” response. This caused them to release the stress hormone norepinephrine, which depleted their hair follicles of the stem cells involved in adding pigment to the mouse’s fur. The hair then turned gray.

The researchers demonstrated similar effects in human stem cells in a laboratory, supporting the idea that Norepinephrine is linked to graying in humanssaid Ya-Chieh Hsu, a professor of stem cell and regenerative biology at Harvard University and an author on the study.

A study published in 2021 took another step forward: Researchers plucked hair from 14 volunteers who had at least some gray. The scientists then created high-resolution images of the hairs and calculated when each turned gray using estimates of how fast hair grows. They also asked participants to recount stressful experiences from the past year on a timeline and rank them. The researchers found that when a hair turned gray it often corresponded to the most stressful time of the previous year for that volunteer.

This offered “our first real evidence that perhaps stress does, in fact, play a role in some people,” said Victoria Barbosa, an associate professor of dermatology at the University of Chicago.

This research may lead to treatments that can repigment hair, Mirmirani said.

For most people, genetics is the main factor that causes graying, Barbosa said. Certain medical conditions can cause hair to lose pigment prematurely, experts said, as can chemotherapy. Deficiencies in iron, calcium and vitamins B12 and D are correlated with early graying, as are obesity and smoking.

Barbosa said she likes to use gray hair as an opportunity to talk to patients about how to accept it as a natural part of aging.

This can be liberating for women, she said, since “going gray has always been socially more acceptable for men.”