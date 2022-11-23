qatarVVD Minister for Sport Conny Helder is considering wearing the OneLove bracelet when she visits the World Cup football. “We’re looking at that right now,” she said. Ministers of Belgium and Germany were also in the stands with the band today.

Minister Helder will visit the match of the Netherlands against host country Qatar next Tuesday. That is an excellent opportunity to make a statement. “She is there to talk about working conditions and human rights and to support the Dutch national team,” said her spokesperson.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wore the rainbow-colored OneLove band today. The social democrat wore the statement against discrimination during the Japan-Germany match in the stands of the Khalifa International stadium. Spicy detail: she sat next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf with German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, right, wearing the OneLove band in the stands in Qatar. © AP



Hand over mouth

The German national team made a statement on the field before the game by posing with their hand over their mouths, with which the players indicated that they felt muzzled. They also wore rainbow colors on their football boots.

The Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hadja Lahbib, will wear the rainbow band tonight in the VIP stand of the stadium where the Red Devils will face Canada. The 52-year-old Lahbib took the much-discussed band around her left arm next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Before her departure, Lahbib had indicated that she was traveling to Qatar with a political message about the defense of human rights, including that of the LGBTI community.

Belgian minister Hadja Lahbib with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. © BELGA





FIFA's decision to ban the wearing of the band on the field is controversial. Seven countries wanted to do this, but the carriers of the belt would receive a yellow card in that case. The Dutch trainer Louis van Gaal, who wants to become world champion, said that he was not prepared to do so.

Orange international Davy Klaassen speaks positively about the statement of the German national team prior to the World Cup match with Japan:

