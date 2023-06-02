













Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have a post-credits scene?

In case you wonder If Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse has a post-credits scene, we anticipate that no, it does not. You shouldn’t go crazy for holding your bladder to go to the bathroom just by throwing all the credits waiting for a scene to come out.

It’s normal to hope that something does come out, especially since the first movie had it, even in a joke. Surely the fans here will feel that they were not given that extra material, however, the quality of the film is more than proven and that is really what is worth it.

The formula that Marvel Studios generated the need to always wait for something after the credits of the movies. Sometimes those moments added something to the story, other times nothing. When there is nothing, well, the fans are left with doubts as to whether they really did not put it or something else.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Will Have a Sequel

Maybe Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It will not have a post-credits scene, but what it does have is a sequel that is already confirmed, the point is that we still do not have any guaranteed release date or window. We only have the knowledge that it is going to happen.

This is good news for fans of these animations of the Spiderman because it is seen that the accounts are coming out to Sony Pictures Animation. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that we recently reported that here comes a live-action dedicated to miles morales and the success of these films are surely that parameter.

Do you think a third Spider-Verse animation is worth it?