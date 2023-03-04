“Spaghetti Bolognese, so common in other countries (spaghetti alla bolognese), are a disastrous North American invention that goes against our traditions. They don’t exist, they are pure contradiction”, they commented to me with a smile on the Osteria Bottega, in the Italian city of Bologna. “Spaghetti belongs to the family of dry pasta, typically Neapolitan, originating from the south of the country. And the bolognese is not a sauce, but a ragout of pork and beef (ragù alla bolognese), that is to say, a stew that originally did not have tomato, just as we prepare it here. In Bologna the ragù accompanies the tagliatelleappears in lasagna and other fresh egg pasta, including stuffed ones, never with dry pasta”, confirmed Valentino Rizo and Giuseppe de Michele, chef and head waiter, respectively, of this friendly place.

Nicoletta Negrini, a native of Bologna and table companion, lacked time to add some details. “In Italy there are two types of pasta: the fresh ones that originated in the surroundings of Bologna, typical of the north; and the dry ones, typical of Naples. The preparation of fresh pasta has always been a matter for women, while in Naples it is a task for men. At the same time as a geographical delimitation, it is a cultural border. In Bologna, due to the climatic conditions, the wheats are weak, soft grained and need egg protein to strengthen themselves. Soft doughs that we women kneaded daily with a wooden rolling pin (roll in legno). Since we were girls, we have all grown up with this tradition, ”she explained to me. And she continued: “On the contrary, in Naples durum wheat is harvested which, once ground and mixed with water, requires the strength of the arm to knead. Men’s job. Pasta that were left to dry in the open air just like large blankets because in Naples they enjoy no less than six months of sun a year. The typical northern egg pastas, especially if they are stuffed, are made and eaten that day. Only occasionally the non-filled ones, like tagliatelle, fettuccini either tagliolini, we let them dry.”

The explanation had been so precise that I enjoyed the succulent plate of tagliatelle with ragout and freshly grated Parmesan that had just been placed on the table for me.

He ragù alla bolognese does it have tomato? Arduous question. Something similar to asking a Bilbao grandmother if the Biscayan sauce includes it or not. For some, the controversy borders on the edge of heresy when this vegetable of American origin is named. In the old Bolognese recipes made in a clay pot, the meat was not fried in oil, but in pork fat and, of course, there was no tomato, which purists reject outright. However, times have played in their favor and in most cases they include minced pork and beef, pork belly, carrot, onion, celery, white wine, whole milk and tomato, as well as peppercorns and nutmeg. Ingredients for a great stew.

To safeguard such heritage, in October 1982 the commune of bolognaon behalf of the Italian Academy of Cuisinein an official ceremony deposited in the Chamber of Commerce Industry Artigianato e Agricoltura di Bologna the recipe of ragù alla bolognese. His purpose was none other than to defend one of the city’s gastronomic landmarks. He prescribes that to the misfortune of intransigents and purists he has tomato sauce. Little more to add.

And the tagliatelle? They are identified with Bologna and derive from the cut into strips the width of a little finger from the lasagna blankets. An ancient pasta whose invention is attributed to the cook Martino de Rossi, also called master Martino da Comocook for the potatoes, author of the Coquinaria Art Book and the most important of the fifteenth-century European gourmets, according to Italian treatise writers.

Origins aside, in this Italian city they even sell T-shirts with a hashtag significant: #notspaghettibolognese. Notice and call to attention to the clueless tourists who ignore that among the gastronomic icons of Bologna appear on the podium the tagliatelle with ragù.

