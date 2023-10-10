According to some rumours, a flirtation was born between Sonia Bruganelli and Antonino Spinalbese

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent Sonia Bruganelli she would have a flirtation with Antonio Spinalbese. What brought out the doubts was a comment on social media that certainly did not go unnoticed by the fans. Let’s find out all the details together.

Over the last few hours, Sonia Bruganelli has ended up at the center of the gossip and, this time, what made her the protagonist of a gossip was an exchange of comments on social media with Antonino Spinalbese. The former contestant of Big Brother VIP and the columnist would become protagonists of a completely new love story.

The sensational gossip was sparked by some comments that appeared under a post on Instagram. In detail, Paolo Bonolis’ ex-wife published a photo on her social account which portrays herself alongside two friends Federico Lampredi and Violante Bartalucci. Below the post in question, referring to having been excluded from the shot, Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend wrote:

The little boy in the middle is missing.

There answer by Sonia Bruganelli didn’t take long to arrive. These were his wordswhich made it clear that Antonino Spinalbese had been present at that moment together with the entire group of colleagues:

I don’t understand who you might be referring to.

In any case, none exist trial which can support this theory. Therefore, the explanation more plausible behind this innocent exchange of comments would be a work meeting. In detail, Sonia Bruganelli and Antonino Spinalbese would have organized a dinner with colleagues as they would be working together on a project. Furthermore, no declaration has yet been received from those directly involved, so these are only suppositions.