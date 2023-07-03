Sofia Goggia: “Posing naked? If they asked me to do it in a non-trivial or vulgar, but elegant way”

At the Hyenas she had presented herself with a dizzying cleavage: but if they asked her to pose naked, would she accept? Sofia Goggia explains during an interview with Il Messaggero: “It depends. If they ask me to do it in a non-trivial or vulgar way, but elegantwhy not? I would undress. I’ve already done it in part (for the covers of Oggi and Sportweek, ed)”.

Sofia Goggia: “I’m not talking about gossip”

On her Instagram profile, fans have seen her dancing under the notes of “Mon Amour”, Annalisa’s catchphrase with the refrain that goes: “I saw her kissing him, kissing her, kissing me…”. Who is the skier kissing now? “My Dog Belle When I Get Home”, the response of the strongest downhill skier in the world (4 World Cups won an Olympic gold in the discipline for the champion of Italian and world skiing). So is he single? “I’m not talking about gossip”. Sofia Goggia and the speed on the snow reached 142 kmh: Have you ever gone faster by car? “Of course. In Imola I reached 248 km/h. At the racetrack, not on the road… I respect the limit of 130 km/h on the motorway, but I find it very boring”.

Sofia Goggia, Sanremo and TV

Before the last Sanremo Festival there was much talk of his participation on the Ariston stage alongside Amadeus in one of the 5 evenings. “Eh… I know. My name was in the air, let’s say, but there were the competitions”. Could you accept in the future? “Well, yes. Let’s see. I’ll make the appropriate assessments.”

Sofia Goggia and skiing: another 4 years at the highest level

In April she was the great protagonist with Fiorello on VivaRai2! But Sofia Goggia’s absolute priority is sport, in 3 years there will be the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics. She has clear ideas about her near future: “I have another four years of skiing at the highest levels, then who knows what life will reserve for me”, he underlines in the interview with Il Messaggero. His father, an engineer, is passionate about painting, how did his portrait come about? “He made it years ago and drew half my face and half his.” Is it true that he raises chickens? “Yes. Where I come from. They are from Livorno, they live happily in the woods, listen to classical music and produce organic eggs”. Sofia Goggia and free time in the midst of many hours of sacrifices, training, competitions and away trips? “I give up Instagram to study an hour and a half a day. I’m enrolled in political science at Luiss in Rome. I just took an exam in contemporary history”. How did it go? “I passed with flying colors. She did well. Period.”

