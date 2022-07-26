Now the problems of Skull and Bones from Ubisoft are well documented. The pirate combat title will come out later in the year apparently due to an existing grant agreement with the Singapore government.

With Ubisoft postponing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to fiscal year 2023-24, canceling two unannounced titles along with Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline (not to mention Assassin’s Creed Rift which, apparently, is “very late on schedule“), the pressure is high in Ubisoft to find a new success.

Unfortunately, the developers who are working on Skull and Bones and who have spoken with Kotaku are skeptical that the game will turn out to be a success. One developer said the gaming experience has “little” to offer beyond what was seen in the recent gameplay showcase.

He further stated that every part of the game lacks depth, even with all the different aspects of resource gathering and survival simulation. As such, the title could struggle commercially given the lack of a proper campaign and the $ 70 price tag for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. The lack of compelling gameplay from the start could turn players away after launch (which could further damage post-launch plans).

Skull and Bones will be released on November 8 on Xbox Series X / S, PS5, PC, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

