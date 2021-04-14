“The fight to the very last” was too much for Ilse Aigner at the time against Markus Söder. He may soon be away from Bavaria. And this time Aigner wants to grab it.

Munich – There are vivid descriptions of Ilse Aigner and her hesitant grip on power. She herself says she was simply tired of the eternal debate about crown princes. “At some point I stopped taking part in this game because it was too stupid for me. I wasn’t ready to fight the fight to the very last. ”In 2018 it was when the CSU * looked for a Prime Minister * for Horst Seehofer. Markus Söder * really wanted to, Aigner did too, but not absolutely.

Söder successor in Bavaria? Ilse Aigner probably has the best cards – even popular with the opposition

Past. Or not? The CSU is debating succession options again these days. Because Söder is interested in the Chancellery and his jump there at the end of September is not completely ruled out, someone should be available in Bavaria for the government office. And then all eyes are on Aigner. The 56-year-old from Upper Bavaria would have the best chances.

Aigner has held her office as President of the State Parliament since the end of 2018, unlike several previous ministerial jobs – far more than a bit of protocol tinkling with the chairman’s bell. Your consistent course in provocations by the AfD even appeals to the opposition. She also went public in court with her own parliamentary group, the male-oriented CSU personnel policy. And from Söder, she repeatedly asked for more opening perspectives after the second corona wave. That was at a time when many party friends thought similarly, but never opened the mouth as soon as Söder was in the video conference.

Prime Minister? CSU politicians rave about Aigner: But a major weakness could stop them again

A very high party friend recently scoffed at Aigner that she was very courageous in the abstract. But as soon as she had to fight specifically for power, she was “unsurpassed in the refugee movement”. Several who have been working with her during these months assert that it is fundamentally different now. She doesn’t saw Söder’s chair, doesn’t praise him – but she won’t do without a fight again.

The question is whether the task is still so nice now. Söder’s first months were marked by exorbitant overspending from bulging coffers, while at the same time the faction had a strictly loyal following. A successor this autumn is looking into Corona * billion holes, new debts, would have to cut benefits, cash in promises; and argue with the increasingly troubled coalition partner Free Voters. CSU chairman Söder from Berlin is extremely vigilant about all of this. He currently has a network of informers in every committee, no matter how small.

Bavaria: Is Aigner the ideal candidate for the Söder legacy? The core of the CSU parliamentary group has to decide

Would Aigner be his preferred candidate? The first decision at the end of 2021 would be made by the state parliament *, i.e. at the core of the existing CSU parliamentary group. If Söder could vote alone, he would probably appoint a close confidante as prime minister. Finance Minister Albert Füracker (53), for example, a personal friend. The man from Upper Palatinate acts unpretentiously, never makes the headlines, but has known the CSU and the government for years. Or Florian Herrmann, the State Chancellery Minister from Freising: Söder thinks of the clever lawyer (49) the greatest pieces. However, one can only imagine Herrmann to a limited extent as an election campaigner in the 2023 state elections. A second, clearly more profiled gentleman is also named: Joachim, the experienced interior minister, again a Franconian and at 64 no future solution.

All of the above naturally reject ambitions. Most memorable Füracker: “I have been promoted,” said the finance minister in summer 2020. Really? Söder liked the saying so much that he used it from now on when asked about his ambitions for chancellor. Now we know the whole truth. (cd / mic) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

