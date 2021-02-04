Angela Merkel asks herself urgent Corona questions on Thursday evening at 8:15 p.m. A top virologist continues to call for a long-term strategy. What does Merkel say about this?

Chancellor Angela Merkel * will give another interview on television on Thursday at 8.15 p.m.

The broadcast on RTL will mainly focus on vaccination plans and the lockdown.

The FDP * demands that Merkel should face more public debate in the Bundestag.

Berlin – You can ask yourself: again? Only on Tuesday did Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) sit in front of the cameras for the best broadcast time on ARD. She wants to do it again this Thursday. This time Merkel can be seen at 8:15 p.m. on RTL and ntv. The interview should last 15 minutes this time as well, with the title: “Corona crisis – Germany needs answers”.

It is questionable whether the Chancellor will give other answers this time. The interview on the ARD triggered rather cautious reactions, sometimes displeasure. In her well-known sobriety, she presented the corona situation from her point of view. Only a few statements made people sit up and take notice: For example, their correction to the statement about alleged “new freedoms” for corona vaccinated people *. Or that “by and large” nothing went wrong with the vaccine campaign *. In an interview with the Munich Mercury FDP leader Christian Lindner criticized this statement: “With the sentence that ‘on the whole everything went well’, many will not be able to do much.”

From the perspective of the Chancellor, massive lockdown loosening does not seem to be a big issue at the next Corona summit with the country leaders on February 10th. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) * emphasized at least that the hard lockdown should not apply for the entire winter. Most recently, federal states presented so-called step-by-step plans that could pave the way out of lockdown. Will Merkel take a position on this in the evening?

However, the lack of perspective beyond the Corona summit annoys more and more people. “At the moment we are moving from regulation to regulation,” remarked virologist Hendrik Streeck in an interview with the German press agency. “I don’t have a long-term plan.” He sees potential in the step-by-step plans mentioned. “If you tell people what is possible again at certain incidences, there is a perspective. There is confidence. “

And in a way, trust too. It can be assumed that Merkel has recently presented herself in the media because she feels that acceptance is falling on the long Corona route. But the FDP criticizes Merkel for not sufficiently facing the debate in the Bundestag – instead she smiles in front of the cameras.

FDP leader Linder has now called on the chancellor to issue a government statement on the corona crisis. The FDP parliamentary group considers it “imperative” that the Bundestag publicly discuss the results of the vaccination summit, the status of the vaccination campaign and the work on an opening perspective, according to a letter from Lindner to the Chancellor that was available to the dpa.

Vaccination planning and lockdown will therefore be the central topics in the Merkel interview on RTL. The moderators Frauke Ludowig and Nikolaus Blome are asked to tease out new statements from Merkel. The ARD was able to generate very good audience numbers on Tuesday: With 5.25 million (15.6 percent) people in front of the TVs, the show on Tuesday evening was the strongest prime time show according to dpa. (cibo)