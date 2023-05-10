Shakira is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters ever. The troubled end of the love story between the singer and Piqué occupied the pages of gossip newspapers for a long time and today, one year after the separation, it seems that the singer has turned the page and found love again.

New love for Shakira? Over the last few hours the gossip according to which the ex-wife of Gerard Pique has finally found that much sought-after serenity after the end of the separation from the footballer. In fact, it is rumored that the singer has a new love: he would be a famous face of Formula 1. Let’s find out all the details together.

The Shakira rumors started when the singer was caught hanging out with her over the weekend Tom Cruise. Despite the rumors of a possible flirtation between the pop star and the Hollywood star, news has arrived from Spain that Shakira has rediscovered love alongside a famous Formula 1 driver: Lewis Hamilton.

Are Shakira and Lewis Hamilton together? The indiscretion

In detail, Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were surprised at dinner together in the renowned Italian restaurant Cipriani. Even if they were not alone, but in the company of friends, there are rumors that between the singer and the pilot of Formula 1 there was a certain feeling.

At the moment these are only rumors that have not found any confirmation or denial. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further updates regarding the alleged flirting Between Shakira and seven-time world champion pilot pilot Lewis Hamilton, a topic that is occupying a large part of the pages of the gossip newspapers.