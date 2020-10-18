Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan remains very active on social media. For some reason or other, she stays in the headlines. Be it their Instagram posts or the experience of watching live matches with brothers and father in IPL, fans are crazy about them. Recently, fans compared Suhana Khan’s looks to her grandmother Latif Fatima Khan’s.

A fan shared a photo of Suhana and her grandmother as a collage. He posted the look of the two, posting this photo on Twitter. On social media, people described Suhana and her grandmother’s face cut as accurate.

One fan wrote, “Yes, perfect.” Another fan wrote, ‘Just like grandma’. Earlier Suhana Khan shared a glamorous photo of her, in which she was seen wearing a dress of mother Gauri Khan. Suhana himself gave information about this. Actually, a friend of Suhana commented, ‘I want this dress.’ Suhana replied on the friend’s comment, ‘This is my mother’s dress.’

Let us know that recently on Suhana’s photos, some users had made lewd comments about her color. Suhana gave a befitting reply to the trolls. He shared screenshots of some comments with his photo on Instagram, calling him black and ugly.