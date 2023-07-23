There is no doubt that one of the social programs that has most benefited Mexicans with the lowest economic resources are the Pensions and Welfare Scholarships in all their modalities, both for the elderly, people with disabilities and for basic education students.

Regarding the latter, it has just been announced that the possibility of extending the so-called Mi Beca para Empezar, which is granted to girls and boys who are enrolled in basic educationto the entire country and that not only minors in Mexico City receive this economic support, so here we will tell you the possible date of implementation.

First of all, as we mentioned before, My Scholarship to Start It consists of a deposit of between 970 pesos to 1,180 pesos during the 10 months that each school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) lasts for preschool, primary and secondary students.

In case you didn’t know them, in case you live outside of Mexico City, the Well-being program for Girls and Boys, My Scholarship to Start was implemented during the administration of the now former head of Government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoin order to support students who are beginning their school life.

Does SEP sponsor? They analyze that Mi Beca para Empezar extends to all of Mexico on this DATE/Photo: screenshot

It is in this way that, in the book titled “Claudia Sheinbaum: President”the former head of the capital announced that You would like financial support for basic education students to be established at the national level and not only in the capital of the countryas is already done with the rest of the social programs of the Ministry of Well-being.

It should be mentioned that in the text written by Arturo Canothe candidate for the party’s candidacy Brunette to the presidency of Mexico in the 2024 elections, he explained that he had already discussed the possibility of extending My Scholarship to Start to all preschool, primary and secondary students in the country with the holders of the Ministry of Economy and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Raquel Buen Rostro and Pablo Gómez, respectively, who indicated that it would take a budget of around 300 billion pesos per year to make it a reality.

Does SEP sponsor? They analyze that Mi Beca para Empezar is extended to all of Mexico on this DATE/Photo: Pixabay

With everything, So far, a date has not been established on which this Well-being program for basic education students can be extended to the national level, since it is one of the proposals of Claudia Sheinbaum, who is still a candidate for the candidacy of the party in power for the ownership of the Federal Executive Power in 2024.

Does SEP sponsor? They analyze that Mi Beca para Empezar is extended to all of Mexico on this DATE/Photo: Pixabay

However, in the event that Sheinbaum Pardo manages to win the candidacy of Morena and, at the same time, win the presidency of the republic, perhaps he could implement My Scholarship to Start throughout the country until the end of 2024, although it is mere speculation.

The best amazon promotions? You just have to enter this link.