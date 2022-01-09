Also SAW announced that it has plans to integrate NFT, and she too has been severely attacked by the community, but now she is taking a few steps back, or rather, perhaps only one, but enough for the hope of completely removing the N to return.on-Fungible Tokens from the SEGA table.

Haruki Satomi, Koichi Fukazawa and Yukio Sugino wanted to pin that “nothing is decided yet” on NFT, blockchain and pay-to-earn content. “As far as NFT is concerned, we would like to try various experiments and we have already undertaken several studies on the subject but nothing is decided yet regarding P2E”

It seems that SEGA has had ‘an eye’ on fan feedback

“We have to consider many things first, for example how we can mitigate the negative elements, how we can incorporate this plan into Japanese regulations, what will be accepted by users and what will be rejected. But if it is perceived only as a bland way of making money, it is not. we will go on with the project “.

SEGA is not the first and certainly will not be the last to attempt to integrate Pay-to-Earn content into the gaming industry: some time ago, the president of Square Enix announced that he has a growing interest in NFTs and the metaverse, Ubisoft has chosen to introduce NFT into its games despite protests from gamers and developers themselves, e GSC Game World was about to introduce them in STALKER 2, but soon turned around after fans showed their displeasure.

Source: IGN