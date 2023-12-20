Sao Paulo announced this Wednesday the signing of the Paraguayan Damián Bobadilla, 22-year-old midfielder who comes from Cerro Porteño. The young midfielder, who has already been called up by the Paraguayan team, although he has not made his debut, signed a contract until December 31, 2027, as reported by the Brazilian club in a statement.

Bobadilla said he hopes to live “magical nights” in the Copa Libertadores and in the Brazilian Championship, in statements published in the note. São Paulo has qualified for the 2024 Copa Libertadores as champion of the Brazilian Cup and is strengthening for the next season.

The Paraguayan could be a serious competitor James Rodriguez in the team Dorival Junior. Although it is not ruled out that he will be the Cucuteño's replacement in the hypothetical case that he leaves the São Paulo squad.

Bobadilla numbers in Cerro Porteño They talk about a player with a tendency to attack, despite playing as a midfielder, this season he scored 11 goals and gave one assist in 48 games, being one of the most outstanding in the Paraguayan league.

The Paraguayan midfielder is his third signing, after the forward Erick and defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo. In his new club, he will also play alongside stars like Lucas Moura, who is close to signing a three-year contract renewal, according to the Brazilian press.

Son of the Paraguayan archer Aldo Bobadilla, who played in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, Damián Bobadilla forged his career in Cerro Porteño and will live his first experience outside the Guaraní country.

With information from EFE.

