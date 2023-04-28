Mexico.- A few days ago the main topic was a reform proposal that raised the reduction of the Work Week from 48 to 40 hours by one more day of rest. An inevitable person who spoke about the subject was the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliegowho He was blunt in expressing his opinion.

Does Salinas Pliego support the reduction in the working day to give more rest to its workers at Elektra? and other companies? The question that thousands of the billionaire’s employees want to know.

Without going any further, no, the one born on October 19, 1955 he was even annoyed by the proposal raised by the deputy of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) Jorge Álvarez Máynez.

The issue reached such a point that he used his Twitter account ‘@RicardoBSalinas’ to discuss with the politician. Nothing was saved.

What did the owner of Elektra say about the labor reform?

We will not delve into the discussion because it was very extensive and with certain bad words, but we reiterate that Salinas Pliego is against the reduction of the working day from 48 to 40 hours weekly.

The conversation between the owner of Banco Azteca and other companies began when the businessman tagged the politician in a tweet proposing to reform the law so that “the government supports us all” and that “no Mexican ever works again.”

Álvarez Máynez’s response was simple: “In Chile, in fact, it has already been changed to 40 as well.” The businessman replied:

“Just because you like Chile, do you think everyone likes it? (…) If in Chile they like to suck all weekend, are you going to do the same?”, he wrote among other things.

Immediately after, Salinas Pliego “helped” the deputy of the Orange Movement with proposals full of irony: Give a pension of five thousand pesos to illegal migrants, that babies can vote at 3 months of age and that homeless people live at home of the “gobiérnicolas” with extra rooms.

The legislator responded that “the most productive and developed countries”, where the businessman invests, tend to decrease the number of hours worked. In addition, he said: “He anticipates: he is going to lose this battle.”

What started as a discussion about politics and economics, from this moment on became a dispute with personal overtones loaded with bad words.

In conclusion, for the third time, Salinas Pliego is against reducing the working day in Mexico.