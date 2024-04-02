This week's celebration of NATO's 75th anniversary could have had a Dutch touch. Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in the race to become Secretary General. Diplomatic editor Michel Kerres explains why the appointment is less smooth than expected. Does Rutte have enough ticks for this top position?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected]

Guest: Michel Kerres Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Esmee Dirks, Nash Keller Edit: Jeroen Jaspers Photo: Susan Walsh / AFP Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven