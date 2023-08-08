Home page politics

From: Patrick Peltz

Putin’s spokesman caused a stir with a contradictory statement. According to him, Russia still wants to conquer 16,000 square kilometers in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Cherson.

Moscow – In an interview for a report by the US newspaper New York Times said Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov Ukraine war. Once again it became clear that negotiations are not in sight. “We will continue the operation for the foreseeable future,” he said. He currently sees no reasons for an agreement with Ukraine. Given the current developments, this statement is not surprising. The Ukraine peace conference that just took place was categorically rejected by Russia.

However, Peskow caused a stir with the answer to another question. The author of the report, Roger Cohen, wanted to know if Russia is aiming for other Ukrainian territories beyond the four annexed oblasts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Cherson, some of which are unclearly defined. In September 2022, bogus referendums were held in the four regions that are part of Ukraine under international law. Russia invokes this and claims it for itself. He said no, stating, “We just want to be in control of all of the country that is now enshrined in our constitution as ours.”

Putin’s army would have to conquer 16,000 square kilometers of land

But it’s not quite that simple, because the explanation is unclear and contradictory, as the American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes. In fact, Russian forces are not fully occupying the four regions. In order to bring the Russian de facto occupied territory into line with the Russian constitution to which Peskov refers, Russian forces would have to conduct large-scale offensive operations to seize more than 16,000 square kilometers of land in these four oblasts.

Russian President’s Spokesman: Dmitry Peskov. © Alexei Nikolsky/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Russia also holds non-formally annexed territories

However, according to Peskov, Russia would not only have to conquer the territory in question, but also give up territory that has already been conquered, since it also holds areas that have not been formally annexed. These are Kharkiv Oblast and Mykolayiv Oblast. Peskov’s statement implies that Russian forces would have to give up their territory there. However, the Russian government has shown no signs of doing so and is even continuing offensive operations to seize more territory in Kharkiv.

It is likely that the Kremlin will continue its large-scale military operations against Ukraine in order to capture at least those parts of the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts not yet occupied by Russian troops, according to the ISW. In addition, the Kremlin has formulated other maximalist goals in Ukraine, including changing the Ukrainian government and the constitution. Peskow’s contradictory statements therefore cause confusion. Whether he thereby more war goals Putin’s revealed or whether he only made a mistake because he was not aware of the contradiction is currently unclear.

Peskow accuses the author of the report of wrong interpretation

With regard to another statement by Peskow in the report, he spoke up However, a Kremlin spokesman spoke again. The New York Times quoted him as saying that Putin will be re-elected next year with more than 90 percent of the vote. The presidential elections are therefore “not really democracy, but expensive bureaucracy”. Opposite the state news agency mug Peskow explained that the author of the report had “completely misinterpreted” him.

Rather, he said: “The degree of consolidation around the President is absolutely unprecedented, and you can already say that when he [für das Amt des Präsidenten, Anm. d. Red.] will be re-elected with an overwhelming majority, and the election will – theoretically – only entail unnecessary expenditure,” said Peskow. There has been no official clarification of his statement on possible further territorial claims so far.