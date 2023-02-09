Running is one of the favorite activities for those who want to have a good state of health, a optimal athletic condition and, in some cases, lose weight.

Running can even become a therapy for the mind, it relieves stressful situations and makes you healthier.

But it also implies taking certain precautions, avoiding excesses if there is no correct discipline.

What you have to take into account is how much time or distance is recommended. And that’s when some ask themselves, is 5 km good for me?

Appropriate time

Before running it is necessary to eat a good snack, have respected the hours of sleep and stretch the muscles.

Running implies a cardiovascular exercise that helps the good condition of the heart and increases the amount of oxygen in the lungs.

Now running 30 minutes a day can be very beneficial. It can be used, for example, to tone the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves, since they are muscles that are activated during exercise.

It is advisable to vary the intensity or duration so that the body gets used to a certain activity. Also increase the demand, such as doing 5 km in 40 minutes and then going down to 30. If one day you train for 20 to 30 minutes at medium speed, the other you can go slower and extend the time up to 45 minutes and even up to the hour.

Now, if you are just starting out, doing between 6 and 10 kilometers a week will be enough. Experts recommend going for a run three days a week with the corresponding breaks in between. Then the time will come to increase to 4 and up to 5 days.

In conclusion, doing 5 km can be a great mark to start the challenge. It is an adequate and recommended distance to have a good start.

Consider

It must not be forgotten that all physical activity can have a negative impact if it is not done properly, if there is no prior warm-up and if the body’s capacity is abruptly exceeded.

For example, if you are overweight, there is a high degree of exposure to injury. That is why experts always recommend a biomechanical check-up, to find out about your running conditions. having the right sneakers can be decisive.

On the other hand, it is advisable to complement jogging with the development of other activities that gradually activate the whole body.

