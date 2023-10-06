A team of Amherst of theUniversity of Massachusetts demonstrated “in theory” that a protein antigen of a Vaccine infant can be administered into the cells of a malignant tumor to reorient the body’s immune system against the cancer, effectively stopping it and preventing its recurrence.

The results of the study were published on Frontiers in Immunology.

Routine vaccine immunity: here’s what happens

The bacteria-based intracellular delivery (ID) system uses a non-toxic form of Salmonella which releases a drug, in this case a vaccine antigenafter it is found inside a solid tumor cell.

“As immunotherapy standard, this bacterial system has the potential to be effective in a wide range of cancer patients,” writes senior author Neil Forbes, professor of chemical engineering.

The research, conducted in Forbes Lab at the Institute for self promises to tackle difficult-to-treat cancers, including liver, metastatic breast and pancreatic cancers.

UMass Amherst has filed a patent that will be licensed to Ernest Pharmaceuticals, an IALS startup co-founded by Forbes, first author Vishnu Raman, and bioengineer Nele Van Desselwho developed the delivery system as a postdoctoral researcher in the Forbes Lab. They plan to seek approval from the FDA in an effort to start clinical trials within a few years.

“The idea is that everyone is vaccinated with a lot of things, and if you could take that immunization and target it against a cancer, you could use it to eliminate the cancer,” he explains Forbes. “But tumors obviously don’t show viral molecules on their surface. So the question was: could we take a molecule inside the cancer cell using Salmonella and then have the immune system attack that cancer cell as if it were an invading virus? ”

To test their theory that this immune treatment might work, Forbes and team have genetically engineered Salmonella ID to deliver ovalbumin (chicken egg protein) into the pancreatic cancer cells of mice that had been immunized with the ovalbumin “vaccine”. Researchers have demonstrated that ovalbumin is dispersed in the cytoplasm of cells in both culture and tumors.

The ovalbumin then triggered a response from the antigen-specific T cells in the cytoplasm that has attacked the tumor cells. The therapy eliminated 43% of confirmed pancreatic cancers, increased survival and prevented tumor replantation, the study said.

“We had complete healing in three of the seven models pancreatic mice“, says Forbes. “We’re really excited about this; it significantly extended survival.”

The team then attempted to reintroduce the Pancreatic tumors in immunized mice. The results were extremely positive. “None of the tumors grew, meaning that the mice had developed an immunity, not only to ovalbumin but to the cancer itself,” Forbes says. “The immune system has learned that the tumor is immunogenic. I’m doing further work to understand how this is actually happening.”

In the preliminary research, the team had previously shown that injecting the modified Salmonella into the bloodstream effectively treated liver tumors in mice. They advanced their findings with current research on pancreatic cancers.

Before they can begin clinical studiesthe researchers will repeat the experiments on other animals and refine the strain ID Salmonella to ensure its safety for use in humans. Liver cancer would be the first target, followed by pancreatic cancer.

“This is not just an academic exercise,” says Forbes, whose grandfather, after whom it is named Ernest Pharmaceuticals, died of prostate cancer. “I’m really trying to do cancer therapy.”

A large team of medical researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, in collaboration with colleagues at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the German company BioNTech, has developed a personalized mRNA vaccine that shows promise against an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer in clinical trial results.

In their study, reported in the journal Nature, the group demonstrated that the T cells specifications of neoantigens of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma can be activated by personalized mRNA vaccines. Amanda Huff and Neeha Zaidi of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine published a News & Views article in the same issue of the journal outlining the team’s work.

The pancreatic cancer it is one of the deadliest types of cancer because it typically has no symptoms until late stages, when it is difficult to treat. A type of pancreatic cancer, called pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), it is particularly deadly: it kills about 88% of diagnosed patients, making it the third deadliest form of cancer in the United States. Patients diagnosed with PDAC are typically given two options: make plans to die or undergo medical and surgical treatment with fingers crossed.

In recent years, immune checkpoint inhibitors, which are agents immunotherapeutics, have been shown to be effective for several types of cancer. However, PDAC is not one of them, although the team now reports that personalized vaccines could make such an approach viable.

Immunotherapy works by causing the immune system to attack tumors by recognizing proteins (neoantigens) on the surface of tumor cells. The research team found that a personalized mRNA vaccine can incite specific T cells to attack neoantigens on the tumor surface.

The initial test of the vaccine was conducted on 16 volunteers, each of whom first had their tumors surgically removed. The tumors were then used to produce 16 unique vaccines, which were administered to patients. Each was also given chemotherapy and atezolizumab, a generic form of immunotherapy. A broad T cell response was seen in half of the patients, and 18 months later none of them showed signs of cancer progression.

The production of conventional vaccines, which involves the use of Live attenuated or purified protein subunits of pathogens, it is a long and complex process. Nucleic acid vaccines are safer alternatives and allow easy antigen adjustment to target specific pathogens. DNA-based vaccines carry the risk of DNA becoming incorporated into the genome of cells and causing anti-DNA antibodies to be generated. Therefore, RNA-based vaccines have distinct advantages and are considered safer.

However, the mRNA is unable to elicit a sufficient immune response to activate antigen-presenting cells (APCs), which is a crucial step for the vaccine to work effectively. The so-called adjuvants have been used in several studies to address this issue, however, most studies have used adjuvants used in conventional vaccines and few studies have addressed the development of new adjuvants suitable for mRNA vaccines.

This prompted Japanese researchers to develop a safe and potent form of adjuvants mRNA vaccine capable of eliciting an effective immune response.

Keiji Itaka, Satoshi Uchida and colleagues from the Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion, University of TokyoTokyo University of Medicine and Dentistry and Prefectural University of Osaka, have improved the adjuvant properties of RNA itself by utilizing the high immunogenicity of double-stranded (ds) RNA. The dsRNA (called mRNA:pU) included the mRNA itself and an RNA strand complementary to the poly A region of the mRNA.

This particular design strategy produced significant immune stimulation in a cell line and in bone marrow-derived APCs in vitro. When injected into mice, mRNA:pU induced more efficient cellular and humoral immune responses in vivo than those produced by single-stranded mRNA.

The researchers were therefore able to enhance the immunostimulatory properties of mRNA, while showing a high level of translation of antigen proteins. The ability of mRNA:pU itself to also act as an adjuvant is significant as it ensures the activation of the same APCs into which the mRNA is introduced, which had always been a challenge in previous strategies.

The fact that mRNA:pU is composed only of RNA molecules offers an advantage over conventional vaccine adjuvants, as there is no risk of long-term accumulation as the RNA is usually degraded within a few days of administration.

The authors conclude that their “novel mRNA:pU formulation can be administered using a variety of mRNA carriers depending on the purpose and route of administration, providing a versatile platform to improve mRNA vaccine efficiency.”

In Italy, according to law‘ISS: “In 2022, in Italy, there are an estimated 390,700 new cancer diagnoses (in 2020 there were 376,600), 205,000 in men and 185,700 in women. In two years, the increase was 14,100 cases. The most frequently diagnosed cancer in 2022 is breast cancer (55,700 cases, +0.5% compared to 2020), followed by colorectal cancer (48,100, +1.5% in men and +1.6% in women). women), lung (43,900, +1.6% in men and +3.6% in women), prostate (40,500, +1.5%) and bladder (29,200, +1.7% in men and +1, 0% in women)”.