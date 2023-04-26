“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” revealed a new clip and fans are feeling that Rocket’s death will mark the end of the next Marvel movie. The film, which will conclude the story of the group of space superheroes —which caused the cast to cry on the set—, is already on pre-sale and the first reactions to the film directed by James Gunn indicate that this will be the most emotional and dark of the trilogy What is revealed in this new trailer and when is the second film in the series released? MCU Phase 5?

Fans fear Rocket’s death

Although this new advance does not ensure the death of Rocket Raccoon, the sentimentality of the scene continues to make Marvel fans think that the character’s death is imminent. Taking place in flashback, the emotionally never-before-seen showing presents the first official look at the raccoon’s group of childhood friends: the otter lyllathe Groundhog Teefs and Floor the rabbit.

Rocket fans react to his possible death in “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“If Rocket dies in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’, I’m going with him”commented one user. “Confirmed, I will cry those two and a half hours,” another fan added. As the first reactions to the film indicate, the film will have a large dose of sentimentality, which is why, in addition to laughter, deaths of some protagonists are expected.

A new group in the end of the Guardians

Director James Gunn tweeted the names of the new cast members: “Meet the Rocket’s childhood friends in Counter-Earth. Linda Cardellini is lyllaMikaela Hoover is floor and Asim Chaudhry is teefs. At all early screenings of the film, their friendship was one of the favorite aspects of the audience“.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” the next one opens May 4th in Peru. The presale was activated a few days ago and you can already buy tickets for the great premiere in theaters.

