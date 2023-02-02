Although the present of Juan Fernando Quintero is in the house of the Colombian National Team with Junior de Barranquillathere are affirmations that indicate that in Argentina the name of the Antioqueño continues to sound.

Before reaching the Barranquilla Junior team, the name of Juan Fernando Quintero also sounded in several of the most recognized teams on the continent; Flamengo, and Internacional de Porto Alegre, both from Brazil, to name a few.

After his brilliant time at RIver, the team could not seal the agreement to renew the contract for one more season of Argentine soccer.

However, the directors of the “millionaire” club in Argentina seem to not want to stop insisting, because last Wednesday, February 1, during the program of the journalist Sebastián Srur, Jorge Brito, director of River Plate, stated that they wanted Quintero back.

“We are with expectations that Juan Fernando Quintero can return to River,” he said.

In the event that Quintero decided to respond to Brito’s calls, there would be no problems for the 30-year-old midfielder, since the contract he signed with Junior allows him to leave the Colombian club if he receives an offer in international soccer.

The history of ‘Juanfer’ Quintero in Argentine soccer has added several seasons; one Dfrom 2018 to 2020, when he scored a goal in the Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors, at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. And the second in 2022, the year in which he participated in 36 games, he made eight assists and seven goals.

