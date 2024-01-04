After the attack in Iran, the situation in the Middle East continues to deteriorate. A verdict could be passed against Germany's most famous criminal. And: Sofia Coppola tells the story of Priscilla Presley. The FAZ newsletter.

Thomas Drach, defendant, sits in the courtroom. The verdict in the trial against the former Reemtsma kidnapper in Cologne could be on January 4th. Image: dpa

DThe most important thing for you this Thursday:

1. Iran wants retaliation after the attack

2. Israel's army on hold

3. Judgment against Thomas Drach

4. Affair at the wrong time for Meloni

5. Concerns about dike breaches are growing

6. Why the railway is suing the GDL

7. Priscilla Presley trapped in a golden cage



Fear and panic in Kerman after the explosions

:



Image: EPA



1. Iran wants retaliation after the attack

After almost 100 people died in two explosions in Kerman on the anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian leadership wants to give a “tough answer”.

Announcement: The already fragile situation in the Middle East has become even more uncertain due to the bomb attack on Wednesday near the grave of General Soleimani, who was killed in 2020. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the crime. Iran's head of state Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has already announced a sharp reaction. “You should know that this catastrophic act will bring a harsh response, God willing,” the religious leader said on Wednesday, according to a statement. He expressed his condolences to the victims and families.