Eating less red meat is a regular medical advice to prevent colorectal cancerBut how the cells mutate was unclear, and not all experts were convinced there was a strong relationship.

A new article published in the magazine Cancer Discovery has identified specific patterns of DNA damage triggered by diets rich in red meat, which further positions this food as a carcinogen and heralds the possibility of detecting cancer at an early stage and designing new treatments.

Previous research that made the connection was primarily epidemiological, that is, people who developed the disease on their eating habits, and the researchers found associations with the incidence of colorectal cancer.

In 2019, a team of researchers caused a stir by declaring that they only had a “low” degree of certainty that reducing meat consumption would prevent cancer deaths.

“When we say that red meat is carcinogenic and that it impacts cancer incidence there has to be some plausible way it does it,” said Marios Giannakis, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute oncologist who led the new study.

Scientists have long ago discovered which chemicals in tobacco smoke are to blame for cancer, and how certain bands of ultraviolet light penetrate the skin and trigger mutations in genes that control cell growth and division.

To fill this knowledge gap, Giannakis and his colleagues sequenced DNA data from 900 colorectal cancer patientsdrawn from a much larger group of 280,000 healthcare workers who participated in a multi-year study that included lifestyle surveys.

A detective job

The strength of this approach is that the people who documented their diet had no way of knowing their future cancer diagnosis, rather than asking people to remember their eating habits after getting sick.

The analysis revealed a distinct mutational signature, a pattern that had never been identified before, but that was indicative of a type of DNA damage called “alkylation”.

Not all cells that contain these mutations necessarily become cancerous, and the signature was present in some healthy colon samples as well.

The mutation signature was significantly associated with the intake of red meat, both processed and unprocessed, prior to the patient’s cancer diagnosis, but not with the intake of poultry, fish, or other lifestyle factors that were examined .

“With red meat, there are chemicals that can cause alkylation,” Giannakis explained.

Specific compounds are nitroso compounds that can be produced from a substance called heme, which is abundant in red meat, as well as nitrates, which are often found in processed meat.

The mutation patterns were strongly associated with the distal colon, the lower part of the intestine that leads to the anal canal, which is where previous research suggests that colon cancer linked to red meat occurs most.

In addition, among the genes most affected by alkylation patterns were those that, according to previous research, are among the most common drivers of colorectal cancer when they mutate.

Taken together, the multiple lines of evidence make a compelling argument, Giannakis said, likening the investigation to careful detective work.

A biomarker, the key

According to the study, patients whose tumors had the highest levels of alkylation damage had a 47 percent higher risk of specific death from colorectal cancer compared to patients with the lowest levels of damage.

But Giannakis, also a practicing physician, said it was important to focus on how research can be used to help patients.

Future work could allow clinicians to identify which patients are genetically predisposed to accumulating damage from alkylation, and then advise them to limit their consumption of red meat.

Identifying patients who have already begun to accumulate the mutational signature could help to determine who is at higher risk of developing cancer or to detect the disease at an earlier stage.

And since the amount of alkylation damage appears to be a survival biomarker, it could be used to inform patients about their prognosis.

Finally, understanding the biological pathway through which colorectal cancer occurs paves the way for drugs that interrupt or reverse the process, preventing the disease.

Giannakis stressed that the resulting message is not that people should totally abstain from red meat: “My recommendation would be that the key is moderation and a balanced diet.”

High levels of tumor alkylation damage were only seen among patients who ate an average of more than 150 grams (five ounces) per day, which is roughly equivalent to two or more servings.

