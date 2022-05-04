The end of the current campaign is approaching and all the teams begin to pull strings to strengthen themselves for the next campaign. Real Madrid has not been left behind and everything points to the formalization of Chelsea’s German central defender, Antonio Rüdiger, who ends his contract with the London club in June. So the 29-year-old center-back will land at the Santiago Bernabéu at zero cost.
As for the details of the signing, everything indicates that he will arrive with a four-year contract with a salary that ranges between nine and ten million euros per year and entering a bonus for his signing at Real Madrid. With this incorporation, the merengue team already has Nacho Fernández, Eder Militao, David Alaba and the recently incorporated Antonio Rüdiger, with the arrival of the German, the situation of Jesús Vallejo makes a change of scenery for the handy player look good.
The arrival of the current Chelsea player makes Ancelotti expand the defensive options for next season, the current course has been established by the pair of central defenders David Alaba and Eder Militao with a Nacho Fernández who has been there for when one of the two has failed.
Rüdiger is a very fast player with a lot of presence in the aerial game, this is due to the height of the Berlin player, 1.90 meters tall. After the departure of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in the previous season, he is the defender that Real Madrid lacks to finally make up for those two casualties. He only replaced one of them with the incorporation of the Austrian player from the merengue team, David Alaba.
The German center-back, apart from being a great center-back, has great leadership skills. It is without a doubt a great move by Florentino Pérez and a player who will help Real Madrid a lot.
