The Monterrey Football Club lost in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament against Atlético de San Luis by the slightest difference 1-0, so they will have to come back from the match to advance to the semifinals and to do so they will have to win at any cost.
The Gang must come back this Saturday, December 2 at 9:10 p.m. at the ‘Steel Giant’, something that is not difficult for them on many occasions, as they have managed to do so on 6/12 occasions in which they have started by losing for a goal.
From the 1970-1971 season to the present, the Monterrey team has started 12 series losing by the minimum, taking into account all phases of the Liguilla, whether local or away, and on six occasions they managed to come back in the series in the second round.
