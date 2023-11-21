Carlos Villagran It’s one of the most famous actors internationally for his participation in the program ‘El Chavo del 8’. In the last few hours, the artist has generated great concern among his followers about his state of health, since the foreign press reported that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Given this, we tell you all the details and what the truth is, since the popular ‘Quico’ has given some statements to clarify his current situation.

What happened to Carlos Villagrán?

In recent days, various Mexican web portals reported that the 79-year-old actor, Carlos Villagran He had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This arose after the actor reported to local media that he had undergone surgery. “I just had prostate surgery and nothing mores. It is the only operation I have, I came out of it, I thanked God,” he indicated.

In addition, journalist Inés Moreno also reported that she had learned that the actor was battling cancer. “I just found out about another person who is facing cancer and radiotherapy, it is none other than Carlos Villagrán, he is facing this disease, he is taking radiotherapy, he is fine, he continues working and it seems that he is facing this in a good way,” he noted.

What did Carlos Villagrán say after rumors of illness?

Just one day after rumors about his health, Carlos Villagran He communicated with the ‘America Today’ program and provided details of the rumors. The comedian stated that he is in good health. However, he did confirm that he went to a medical center, but it was for other reasons.

“I am perfectly fine, happy with life. I set out to be happy in life, I am and I definitely thank God, but I am happy. “It’s nothing I had, they just did some radiation,” he explained.

The actor also said that he will continue working normally and thanked the people who cared about him: “Now I am making my debut in California, where Disneyland is. I am fine with myself and grateful to so many people who love and admire the character Quico and I have no absolutely nothing,” he commented.