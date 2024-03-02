Home page politics

Apparently the Wagner Group is working with people smugglers in Libya. Is there a big plan from the Kremlin to influence the EU election?

Brussels – Russia could apparently increase its efforts to exploit migrants. This is what the Kremlin is planning, according to the British daily newspaper Telegraph, to establish a “15,000-strong border police” in the failed state of Libya. The newspaper reported this on Thursday (February 29), citing internal Kremlin documents. The unit should consist of former militia members and control who gets on a boat to Europe. Last year, the EU border protection agency Frontex recorded around 380,000, the highest number of illegal border crossings into Europe since 2016. Now the British newspaper suspects that there could be a plan to influence the EU elections.

According to the state news agency ITAR TASS, migrants in the Russian region of Murmansk are given bicycles to travel to Finland. © IMAGO/Lev Fedoseyev

Frontex risk analysis: Russia is “increasingly likely to exploit migrants”

In its current risk analysis, the authority wrote in August 2023 of an “increasing probability” that Russia and Belarus would “instrumentalize” migrants. This is apparently what happened at the Finnish-Russian border, for example. Russia has been allowing migrants to be brought to the border with Finland for months.

The NATO country then closed the border in November and built a fence around 200 kilometers long. Poland closed its border with Belarus, which did a similar thing, in 2021. The ultra-conservative PiS government, which has since been voted out, set up a restricted zone along the border and relied on a violent border regime. Since then, human rights groups and migration researchers have documented dozens of deaths and hundreds of missing people there.

Italy's Foreign Minister Tajani sees Wagner influencing human smuggling in Libya

The EU border protection agency emphasized last summer that Russia and its allies do not only have their sights set on the EU's eastern border. One must expect that “Russia and its allies and proxies” in the south will try to specifically bring migrants to the EU’s external borders. An important part of this is the contingent of the Wagner mercenary force in Libya, according to the conservative Italian Foreign Minister Antonion Tajani telegraph. His country has secret service information that Wagner members work “very actively” with people smugglers and militias involved in people smuggling.

Wagner mercenaries have been present in Libya for at least five years, fighting alongside Khalifa Haftar's troops in the civil war. They are linked to mass murders and kidnappings, the journal reported Foreign policy. Terrorism expert Hans-Jakob Schindler from the Counter Extremism Project estimated IPPEN.MEDIA-Conversation that it is likely that “General Haftar” and his troops are involved in the crimes in Libyan refugee camps and torture prisons.

People flee Africa to Europe in overcrowded wooden boats. (Archive photo) © Santi Palacios/dpa

Tajani's information seems plausible. At the same time, however, the EU also equipped the so-called Libyan coast guard with boats. The Mirror documented in 2023 that these militiamen regularly brought ships from the Mediterranean back to the war-torn country. It was said that this would be coordinated by Frontex.

Along the Central African refugee route, Sergei Sukhankin from the Jamestown Foundation think tank told the telegraph, the Wagner group would have several bases. Wagner mercenaries are particularly active in “key states” such as Sudan, where a bloody civil war is currently raging with tens of thousands of deaths, and the Central African Republic, which is also torn by a civil war. A new barracks for 2,000 mercenaries is even planned in the Central African Republic, said Sukhankin. The expert believes that Wagner also has the goal of bringing refugees to Europe.

Before the European elections: Putin allegedly wants to “influence” public opinion

The aim here, at least that's what one source from British security authority circles told the London newspaper: Putin wanted to “influence public opinion at a crucial time”. Effectively, migration can be used to “control elections,” the source claimed.

The EU will elect a new parliament in June 2024, and the radical right is already on the rise in many countries. The Berlin party researcher Endre Borbáth, however, recently emphasized in IPPEN.MEDIA-Interview that the rise of right-wing radicals depends on a “variety of factors”. In addition, there is already a humanitarian catastrophe at the EU's external border: in December 2023 alone, the non-governmental organization documented 72 Border Violence Network 72 violent rejections in the Western Balkans, excluding a large number of unreported cases. (kb)