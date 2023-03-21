Home page politics

Putin visited Mariupol. Many do not believe that it was really about the Kremlin ruler. The Ukrainian President Zelenskyj also has his doubts.

Moscow/Mariupol – Does Russia’s President Vladimir Putin have a doppelganger? There are always reports and alleged indications of this. According to Kremlin critic Igor Girkin, who was once a close ally of the dictator, there’s a simple trick to finding out.

Because Putin himself avoids larger, public meetings. “The real Vladimir Putin sat alone in the Kremlin church at Christmas. Alone. The priests were probably afraid of approaching him. I’m sure there was a sniper who warned them that if they got within 20 meters he would shoot them,” Girkin said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz: at the table with Vladimir Putin. Meetings like this give rise to speculation. (Archive photo) © dpa

Recognize Putin’s doppelganger? Expert reveals simple trick

Kremlin critic and nationalist hardliner Girkin gave another example to illustrate. “This is the real Vladimir Putin, the one who, when receiving ministers, sits at one side of the table and looks at them through binoculars. ,Where are they?’ That is real! But one who gives orders, hugs everyone and makes speeches… If I see a fake Putin in the crowd, I know immediately that I see a double. And nobody knows what this doppelganger is saying. He’s probably talking nonsense,” said the Kremlin critic in a video that was circulating on Twitter.

If no one is close to Putin, it is the real president of Russia. And if he’s around other people, then that’s the doppelganger. When the Kremlin ruler appeared in Mariupol most recently, many wondered whether it really was Putin. The reason for this is again that the Kremlin ruler in Mariupol showed no fear of other people. At home in Russia, on the other hand, he usually keeps his distance.

Zelenskyj believes that Putin has doubles

Even Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has his doubts – even whether Putin is dead or not. “I don’t finally understand whether he’s alive,” Zelenskyj said via video link at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He is not sure whether the 70-year-old shown on the screens is the real Putin. The Kremlin, on the other hand, has repeatedly made it clear that there is nothing to the doppelganger story. (mse)