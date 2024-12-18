Be the winner of one of the important prizes of the Christmas lottery It is a joy… if things are done well. The problems derived from not having reliably confirmed the purchase of said tenth requires a series of precautions that should be taken into account, whether a payment in cash, bank transfer or Bizum.

According to the Organization of Consumers and Usersthe key is to have proof of payment of some kind. In the case of payment in Bizum, it is the platform itself that already establishes the receipt itself, but it is advisable that the subject specify that it is a Lottery payment. An example of a valid receipt would be to write ‘Lottery Payment number XXXXX’. Any other message in the concept that could be interpreted as payment for anything could lead to misunderstandings or even legal problems.

The payment by Bizum of a Christmas Lottery ticket is usually the most common in the case of a shared ticket, the original of which remains in the custody of one of those who share it, be they two or more people. In this case, it is advisable that there be a physical piece of paper or an email or WhatsApp photo with the name and ID of the person who buys the tenth, who keeps it (in case they are different people), who plays and what is the amount that each one plays. And, of course, the tenth itself, on both sides if possible.

There is the possibility of leave it on deposit in a bank or official custody facilitybut a notarial act is required, the cost of which makes it a very rarely used custom.









What to do to collect a tenth that has been paid by Bizum

These previous precautions become a lifeline in case the tenth is awarded. If there is proof of payment, whether by Bizum, transfer or cash, it can be attested that it is part of the eventual prizes.

The OCU recommends that, in any case, all participants of the tenth prize winner go to the bank in person to be able to identify yourself or with a document authorizing another person to collect that tenth on your behalf.