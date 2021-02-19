In yesterday’s L’Humanité, February 18, we learned that 48 deputies, members of different groups, had, at the initiative of the Communist André Chassaigne, held a joint press conference the day before to ask that the breeders in mountain areas “Retain at least the current level of aid from the common agricultural policy (CAP)”, within the framework of the forthcoming reform currently being debated by the agriculture ministers of the 27 member countries of the European Union. With the announced decrease in the CAP budget for the years 2023 to 2027, the Compensatory Allowances for Natural Handicaps (ICHN) could be reduced, which would reduce grass farming in areas of natural meadows which have the greatest potential. the double feature of storing carbon and not being fertile enough to profitably produce annual plants such as cereals. This gives an idea of ​​the absurdity that can reign within the College of Commissioners in Brussels.

We know that this commission signed a free trade agreement on June 29, 2019 with the Mercosur countries. It should allow these countries to export to Europe and without customs duties some 99,000 additional annual tonnes of beef and 100,000 tonnes more poultry meat, not to mention the exports of soybean meal to feed European cattle. At the same time, in the member countries of the Union, reducing the ICHN, which makes it possible to maintain grass farming in difficult areas, is like shooting a bullet in the foot of the peasants who produce meat and milk in these regions, moreover, under signs of quality in many cases.

Brussels proposes to produce less to import more

We also know that the European Commission remains mandated by France and the other member countries of the European Union to negotiate free trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand. However, these two countries also want to sell more meat and dairy products in Europe. Yet New Zealand already benefits from an annual sheepmeat export quota of some 230,000 tonnes in Europe. This quota has been maintained since the United Kingdom left the European Union when this country was the main importer of New Zealand sheepmeat.

We also know that in its “Green Pact for Europe” the European Commission proposes to set aside 10 million hectares of agricultural land in member countries to, supposedly, promote biodiversity. But as this will result in the decline of grass farming in difficult areas, this policy will promote fallow land and the decline in biodiversity at the same time. To take just one example, where cows no longer go to mountain pastures in summer, the life of the black grouse, an emblematic bird of the Alps, is endangered because the chicks no longer find the animal proteins they need. during their first weeks of life. These proteins are insect larvae that are only found in cow dung on grassland when they reach the mountain pastures towards the end of brooding in spring!

Too much grain and not enough grass in the trough of European cattle

If we want the carbon footprint of meat production to decrease in Europe, we need an agricultural policy that promotes grass-breeding and reduces the share of cereals and protein seeds in the diet of ruminant herbivores such as cattle. , sheep and goats. However, the latest figures known before the United Kingdom’s exit from the Union indicated that Europe used 220 million tonnes of cereals and oilseed crops each year to feed livestock. As an additional detail, 70% of oilseed crops were imported from third countries, mainly from Mercosur countries. In this European Union, there were 74 million hectares of temporary meadows including 17 million hectares of rangelands and moors. It is all these areas that would be less helped by a drop in the ICHN. At the same time, 30% of the European herd is concentrated on 11% of the useful agricultural area (UAA) in the member countries of the European Union. This is particularly the case of the Netherlands, which imports a lot of feed for livestock and exports a lot of meat and dairy products with a disastrous carbon footprint.

It is in the light of this type of assessment that we must analyze the free trade agreements that the European Commission continues to negotiate with the agreement of Emmanuel Macron. By taking note of the content of the free trade agreement signed on June 29, 2019 between the European Commission and the Mercosur countries of which Brazil is a member, he declared: “This agreement is good at this stage”. This was not the opinion of French peasants who feared a drop in prices from the farms due to additional imports of beef and poultry at reduced tariffs from Brazil chaired by Jair Bolsonaro.

The maneuvering positions of the present French

In the weeks following the signing of this agreement, there was an increase in fires in the Amazon. They were initiated by Brazilian agribusiness firms to clear new lands to increase exports to Europe. Suddenly, President Macron declared on August 23, 2019 that he wanted to oppose this agreement “as is”. He has not mentioned it since. But Franck Riester, the very discreet Minister-Delegate in charge of Foreign Trade, now says that he refuses to admit that ten years of trade negotiations between Europe and Mercosur “have served no purpose”. This amounts to pleading in favor of France’s ratification of the EU-Mercosur agreement. No doubt he said this at the request of President Macron to test the opinion of the French on the subject.

A recent press release from the National Bovine Federation (FNB) of the FNSEA – which we have already mentioned in a previous article – indicates that the breeders of this federation “were not reassured by Franck Riester, during the Committee meeting. follow-up of the trade policy of Thursday, February 4 (…) Asked by many participants on the way in which France intended to take account of its requirements and their application by the Mercosur country ”, the Minister for Foreign Trade“ did not provide any beginning of response ”.

The same FNB made an even more surprising revelation: “according to Franck Riester’s own admission, France could lose its” right of veto “during the vote on the Mercosur agreement at the European Council, without any reaction from the Government. “. While the European Commission had confirmed the “mixed” legal nature of the association agreement with Mercosur, this procedure would be abandoned. Suddenly, France would be deprived of its right of veto as well as of the right to have the agreement ratified by Parliament!

So everything indicates that the President of the Republic is maneuvering behind the scenes, but in full consultation with the European Commission, to go back on his promise not to ratify a trade agreement that is dangerous for our food sovereignty and for the climate of the 21st century. . In this specific case, President Macron’s “and at the same time” would therefore consist in pushing Europe to modify the ratification procedure to deprive France and its right of veto and allow the Head of State to save face by this bias!