The novel of the separation of the Spanish ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué and the Colombian singer Shakira will have a new chapter At least a lot of expectation has been generated for what will be his interview, which will be broadcast this Monday.

Since June 2022 when the official news that they were no longer a couple was released, the lives of both have become a daily life with great media attention.

The latest songs by the Barranquillera have been hits, as their heartbreak lyrics have been immediately linked to the former soccer player.

The recent issue with Karol G It has become a trend and achieved 1.5 million views in the first two hours of posting.

It is the first collaboration that the two artists carry out on the occasion of the release of Karol G’s new album, “Mañana ser bonito”, the fourth album since his recording career began in 2017, with “Unstoppable”.

Shakira’s interview, preview

Shakira wears the sweatshirt designed by her niece.

Shakira will reveal details of her career, the latest releases, her future and more this Monday in an exclusive interview that is already generating great worldwide expectations.

The Canal de las Estrellas will be the center of attention, as the Colombian singer will talk about everything. Is he referring to Piqué? The name of Clara Chia Will it be the topic of the conversation? to wait

In social networks, parts of the conversation that Shakira had with the journalist have already been leaked Enrique Acevedoand that will be broadcast this Monday.

“I think there is a place in hell for those women who do not support others”, is one of the phrases that the Colombian said and that is already rolling on social networks.

In addition, he spoke of his success with the artist bizarre: “You have to do something with Bizarrap, who is the Argentine God”, is the second sentence that is published from the Colombian in the campaign of expectation of the interview.

But there is more, anticipating that her words will be fire, Shakira left these sentences. “I’m ready for the next round.” And “Let life come and show me what else there is.”

I am very happy to share that tomorrow on the news we have a preview of our exclusive conversation with @Shakira. We went to Barcelona to talk about his music and his lyrics, the moment his career is going through and what is coming in his life .. (@n.more and @vix) pic.twitter.com/p9M1FZMVnf — Shakira-Barranquilla (Spain)🤖 (@sweetycary) February 26, 2023

