Drawing blood does not invalidate the fast, whether it is for the purpose of conducting medical examinations or something similar, and comes under the same ruling as cupping, which does not invalidate the fast. According to the hadith of Ibn Abbas, may God be pleased with them both: “The Prophet, peace and blessings of God be upon him, used cupping while he was fasting.”
