Here’s what we know about the National Digital Home Index and what the key dates of the digital transition are

Daniel Particelli

Giorgia Meloni’s government has decided to speed up the digitization of public administrations and relations with citizens, aiming to make certified electronic mail (PEC) mandatory and introducing the so-called Inadthe National Index of Digital Domiciles to which anyone can connect, starting with the Public Administration, and search by tax code the certified e-mail address of each individual citizen so as to be able to send him any type of official communication with legal value.

What is Inad — On 6 June INAD was officially launched, theNational Index of Digital Homes, a platform born from the collaboration between the Agency for digital Italy, the Department for digital transformation of the Presidency of the Council and Infocamere, the company of the Chambers of commerce for digital innovation. The goal is simple: to create as complete a database as possible of tax domicile of all Italian citizens thus retiring paper communications by the Public Administration, the long waiting times between sending and receiving them and the risk that these communications will be lost or not collected.

What changes from 6 July 2023 — The watershed date decided by AgID is next July 6th. Starting from that date, the National Index of Digital Domiciles will become available for consultation by anyone, without the need for authentication, and from the same date the Public Administrations will have to verify the presence in the same of the citizens to whom they intend to send communications with legal value. If the citizen is present in the database, digital sending is triggered immediately of communication. Otherwise, however, you will have to proceed with the traditional paper submission, at least until November 30, 2023.

Does PEC become mandatory? — A recent amendment to the Public Administration decree has in fact set November 30th as the deadline for citizens must comply with a certified e-mail addressa service that must be activated for a fee through third-party suppliers, and the consequent registration in the National Index of Digital Domiciles.

The text puts it on paper that “In order to ensure the full inclusion of subjects in the digital divide, until 30 November 2023, the manager of the platform for the digital notification of public administration documents sends to the recipient without a digital domicile who has no the notification of receipt in paper format has already been finalized by accessing the platform”.

What will happen after November 30, 2023, however, it is still to be understood. The official website of the Agency for Digital Italy limits itself to explaining the advantages for citizens and for the Public Administrations and the INAD platform also contains rather meager information. The official FAQs explain that "the digital domicile is the electronic address elected from a certified electronic mail service (PEC) or a qualified certified electronic delivery service" and underline how to be able to elect one's domicile on INAD will be all natural persons who have completed eighteen years of age of age and have the capacity to act.

The doubts still to be clarified on the MANDATORY PEC — The problem to which an answer has not yet been given is linked to the mandatory nature of the PEC. To elect one’s tax domicile, a certified e-mail address is needed, to be activated for a fee through one of the PEC managers listed on the official AGID website and at the moment there are no bonuses and discounts on the horizon for citizens who will not be able to afford to pay for the activation of a service which is destined to become mandatory. November 30, 2023 is still a few months away and by that date there will certainly be new FAQs and new amendments or decrees that will serve to dispel the various doubts still pending.