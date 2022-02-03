Peacemaker chapter 6 came to hbo max and one more time, James Gunn and John Cena they did their thing. The series based on the DC Comics hero continues to prove that it has a lot to offer the public. This time, a major revelation has taken fans by surprise as the same character and, apparently, the former member of Suicide Squad I would have a daughter.

In this episode, Peacemaker set the example as a hero and voluntarily attended a school where he answered various questions within an elementary class.

John Cena is the main star of the cast of Peacemaker. Photo: composition / HBO Max

Thus, the hero played by John Cena interacted with a large group of children, among whom was a peculiar little girl who took him by surprise.

“Do you know Becky Coolidge?” the girl asks, to which Peacemaker says no. And to refresh the hero’s memory, she tells him that she is his mother and that she used to work in a bar that she went to.

“Becky Coolidge, I remember her! I haven’t seen her in like 10 years”, replies the character of John Cena. “I think you’re my real dad” , the student tells him by surprise.

Peacemaker: scene in which he finds out that he is a father and has a daughter. Photo: Twitter

But before Peacemaker can say anything to him, the class teacher interrupts and says that it is time for the vigilante to leave the room to continue with his duties.

The scene is very fast, but it leaves open the idea that the DC character could be the father of a little girl he never knew.

On February 3, episode 6 of Peacemaker premiered. Photo: capture HBO Max

Is it a brief hint for the future of the HBO Max series or is it just another joke from the mind of James Gunn?