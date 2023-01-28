There is no valid reason not to consume products rich in carbohydrates (bread, pasta, rice) in the evening meal. What matters most to lose weight (or gain weight) are the portion size and caloric value related to the calories we consume.

That said, true that dinner should be lightened compared to lunch, because some hormones that are responsible for controlling energy consumption are more efficient in the morning. Carbohydrates should not be banned, however, on the contrary they are digested more easily and favor a better quality of sleep, but generally abundant meals.

The suggestion is to limit the calories taken at dinner to 30% of the daily requirement, increasing those for breakfast to 20% and for lunch to 40%.